Madison County Courts: Week ending December 14, 2022

District Court
Dec. 12
• Belinda Newton vs. Russell Mark Masters
Dec. 13
• Lisa A. Walker vs. Robert J. Vincent
• Allie McLean vs. Steven Lane
Circuit Court
Dec. 9
• Emily Faith Crump vs. Thomas Robert Crump
•John Ray Conley vs. Loretta Jane Burroughs
• Brooklyn Conley vs. Anthony Hodgkinson
Dec. 11
• Tracy Lyndora Gray vs. Johnny Gray
Dec. 12
• Petra Hildegard Dorman vs. Gale Lee Dorman
• CHFS for Danny L. Griffith vs. Daniel W. Gaines
• John Cevin Sparks vs. Jessica Lynn Sparks
Dec. 13
• CHFS for Teanah S. Chenault vs. Deonite C. Pope
• CHFS for Shanda G. Hall vs. Daniel Patrick c/o Jake Kuertz Center
• CHFS for Shanda G. Hall vs. Cari J. Simpson
Dec. 14
• Lindsey Roberts Drury vs. Bryan Wayne Drury
• Miranda Dale Barrett vs. Billy Shaun Barrett
Foreclosures
Dec. 12
• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Monica Stamper, ET AL
Dec. 13
• Kentucky Housing Corporation vs. Donald Davis, ET AL
