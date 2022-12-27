Madison County Courts: Week ending December 14, 2022

District Court

Dec. 12

• Belinda Newton vs. Russell Mark Masters

Dec. 13

• Lisa A. Walker vs. Robert J. Vincent

• Allie McLean vs. Steven Lane

  

Circuit Court

Dec.  9

• Emily Faith Crump vs. Thomas Robert Crump

•John Ray Conley vs. Loretta Jane Burroughs

• Brooklyn Conley vs. Anthony Hodgkinson

Dec. 11

• Tracy Lyndora Gray vs. Johnny Gray

Dec. 12

• Petra Hildegard Dorman vs. Gale Lee Dorman

• CHFS for Danny L. Griffith vs. Daniel W. Gaines

• John Cevin Sparks vs. Jessica Lynn Sparks

Dec. 13

• CHFS for Teanah S. Chenault vs. Deonite C. Pope

• CHFS for Shanda G. Hall vs. Daniel Patrick c/o Jake Kuertz Center

• CHFS for Shanda G. Hall vs. Cari J. Simpson

Dec. 14

• Lindsey Roberts Drury vs. Bryan Wayne Drury

• Miranda Dale Barrett vs. Billy Shaun Barrett

 

Foreclosures

Dec. 12

• Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Monica Stamper, ET AL

Dec. 13

• Kentucky Housing Corporation vs. Donald Davis, ET AL

