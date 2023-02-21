District Court
Feb. 9
• Jamie Christina Burchell vs. Blake Miles Burchell
Feb. 12
• Savannah Cox vs. Stewart Lynn Napier
Feb. 13
• Emma Cydney Austin vs. Justin Craig Harris
• Melody Lincavage vs. Kiara Lincavage
• Edward Adams vs. Misty Ball
Circuit Court
Feb. 9
• Dennis Farmer vs. Michelle Farmer
• Robert Blake Meeks vs. Brittany Joie Reynolds
Feb. 10
• Brandy Rose May vs. Aaron Brent Bentley
• Beverly Gail Cheeks vs. James Mark Cheeks
• Amy Maupin Harris vs. James Douglas Harris, II
• Monica Joy Taylor vs. David George Emile Chasse, III
• Landan Johnson vs. Amber Johnson
Feb. 13
• Donald Leon Roark vs. Brandi Jo Roark
• Melissa Kirby vs. Benjamin Kirby
• McKenzie Taylor Randolph vs. Dylan Jeff Randolph
Feb. 14
•CHFS for the State of Tennessee vs. TimothyL. Hydzik
• Carrie Ellen Grant vs. Justin Matthew Lamb
Feb.15
• Kayla Harney vs. Brian Abner, ET AL
