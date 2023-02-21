District Court

Feb. 9

• Jamie Christina Burchell vs. Blake Miles Burchell

Feb. 12

• Savannah Cox vs. Stewart Lynn Napier

Feb. 13

• Emma Cydney Austin vs. Justin Craig Harris

• Melody Lincavage vs. Kiara Lincavage

• Edward Adams vs. Misty Ball

Circuit Court

Feb. 9

• Dennis Farmer vs. Michelle Farmer

• Robert Blake Meeks vs. Brittany Joie Reynolds

Feb. 10

• Brandy Rose May vs. Aaron Brent Bentley

• Beverly Gail Cheeks vs. James Mark Cheeks

• Amy Maupin Harris vs. James Douglas Harris, II

• Monica Joy Taylor vs. David George Emile Chasse, III

• Landan Johnson vs. Amber Johnson

 Feb. 13

• Donald Leon Roark vs. Brandi Jo Roark

• Melissa Kirby vs. Benjamin Kirby

• McKenzie Taylor Randolph vs. Dylan Jeff Randolph 

Feb. 14

•CHFS for the State of Tennessee vs. TimothyL. Hydzik

• Carrie Ellen Grant vs. Justin Matthew Lamb

Feb.15

• Kayla Harney vs. Brian Abner, ET AL

Recommended for you