Madison

District Court

 

Nov. 12

•. Leigh Catherine Miller vs. Seth Lee Napier

 

Nov. 16

• Rebecca Lee Sperry vs. Allen Eugene Sperry

• Misty E. Rosemarie vs. Ryan McConnaughey

 

Circuit Court

 

Nov. 10

• Jackson Tyler Bray vs. Courtney Elizabeth Bray

• Christina L. Smith vs. Ryan L. Smith

• Bradley Martin Eades vs. Brandy Lee Eades

 

Nov. 11

• Justin Conn vs. April Conn

Amber Hope Rose S.K.H.A.R. vs. Adam Dale Rose

 

Nov. 12

• Jeremy D. Payne vs. Leigha Paige Young

• Tony Wayne Purtee vs. Carla Michelle Purtee

 

Nov. 15

• Rodney Horn vs. Amber Horn

• Christina X. Stamper vs. Stacie M. Fowles

• Ronald Ozzley Combs vs. Rebecca Combs

 

Nov 16

• Billie Renee Tevis vs. Jason Dwayne Tevis

• Morgan B. Perri-Still vs. Travis Still

• Hannah Robinson vs. Joseph Robinson

• Jason Lynn Lamb vs. Nancy Elizabeth Lamb

 

Nov. 17

• Tina Moberly vs. Christopher Scott Moberly

• CHFS Christopher D. Wright vs. Katelin R. Allen

• Abra Akers Endsley vs. Brian Lee Endsley

• Teresa Campion Bowerman vs. Kip Allan Eberwein

 

Foreclosures

 

Nov. 11

• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Bobby Jo Vanwinkle ET AL

• Carrington Mortgage Services vs. Dennis James Stuckey

 

Nov. 17

• Georgeanne Mullins vs. Susan Martin ET AL

