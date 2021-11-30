District Court
Nov. 12
•. Leigh Catherine Miller vs. Seth Lee Napier
Nov. 16
• Rebecca Lee Sperry vs. Allen Eugene Sperry
• Misty E. Rosemarie vs. Ryan McConnaughey
Circuit Court
Nov. 10
• Jackson Tyler Bray vs. Courtney Elizabeth Bray
• Christina L. Smith vs. Ryan L. Smith
• Bradley Martin Eades vs. Brandy Lee Eades
Nov. 11
• Justin Conn vs. April Conn
Amber Hope Rose S.K.H.A.R. vs. Adam Dale Rose
Nov. 12
• Jeremy D. Payne vs. Leigha Paige Young
• Tony Wayne Purtee vs. Carla Michelle Purtee
Nov. 15
• Rodney Horn vs. Amber Horn
• Christina X. Stamper vs. Stacie M. Fowles
• Ronald Ozzley Combs vs. Rebecca Combs
Nov 16
• Billie Renee Tevis vs. Jason Dwayne Tevis
• Morgan B. Perri-Still vs. Travis Still
• Hannah Robinson vs. Joseph Robinson
• Jason Lynn Lamb vs. Nancy Elizabeth Lamb
Nov. 17
• Tina Moberly vs. Christopher Scott Moberly
• CHFS Christopher D. Wright vs. Katelin R. Allen
• Abra Akers Endsley vs. Brian Lee Endsley
• Teresa Campion Bowerman vs. Kip Allan Eberwein
Foreclosures
Nov. 11
• City of Richmond, Kentucky vs. Bobby Jo Vanwinkle ET AL
• Carrington Mortgage Services vs. Dennis James Stuckey
Nov. 17
• Georgeanne Mullins vs. Susan Martin ET AL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.