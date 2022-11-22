Madison County Courts: Week of November 3 - 9, 2022

District Court

 

Nov. 3

• Samantha Michelle Vanwinkle vs. Lonnie Vanwinkle

• Angela McIntosh vs. John McIntosh

 

Nov. 7

• Richard H. Abouaf vs. Amy Holly

• Amanda D. Dezarn vs. Victor L. Jackson

 

Nov. 9

• Larry S. Dupuy vs. Bo Jordan East

• April M. Sparks vs. Jeremy S. Green

• Carrie Renae Varney vs. Edward Jay Bingham

 

Circuit Court

 

Nov. 3

• Terre Luxon vs. Stephen Michael Fowler

• Larry Boyd vs. Peggy Boyd

• Joseph Bullen, ET. AL. vs Joseph Bullen, ET. AL. 

• Kerensa Carol Mobley vs. Mark Young Mobley

 

Nov. 4

• Marita Major vs. Thomas C. Major

Christopher Lee Kidd vs. Makiya Delphine Parnell

 

Nov. 7

• Damian Roberts vs. Casey Majub (Sawyers)

 

Nov. 8

• Luke McCain vs. Tiffany McCain

 

Nov. 9

• James Spurlock vs. Sonya N. Spurlock

 

 Foreclosures

 

Nov. 3

• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. Savino Degollado

