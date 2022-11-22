Madison County Courts: Week of November 3 - 9, 2022

District Court
Nov. 3
• Samantha Michelle Vanwinkle vs. Lonnie Vanwinkle
• Angela McIntosh vs. John McIntosh
Nov. 7
• Richard H. Abouaf vs. Amy Holly
• Amanda D. Dezarn vs. Victor L. Jackson
Nov. 9
• Larry S. Dupuy vs. Bo Jordan East
• April M. Sparks vs. Jeremy S. Green
• Carrie Renae Varney vs. Edward Jay Bingham
Circuit Court
Nov. 3
• Terre Luxon vs. Stephen Michael Fowler
• Larry Boyd vs. Peggy Boyd
• Joseph Bullen, ET. AL. vs Joseph Bullen, ET. AL.
• Kerensa Carol Mobley vs. Mark Young Mobley
Nov. 4
• Marita Major vs. Thomas C. Major
Christopher Lee Kidd vs. Makiya Delphine Parnell
Nov. 7
• Damian Roberts vs. Casey Majub (Sawyers)
Nov. 8
• Luke McCain vs. Tiffany McCain
Nov. 9
• James Spurlock vs. Sonya N. Spurlock
Foreclosures
Nov. 3
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB vs. Savino Degollado
