Madison County Courts: Week of September 1 - 7, 2022

District Court

 

Sept. 1

• Brittany Michelle Still vs. Jordan Scott Still

Sept. 6

• Autumn S. Allen vs. Omarion Nathaniel Russell

Sept. 7

• Christina Renee Happy vs. Kenneth Jean Happy

• Eric D. Sparks vs. Jennifer Rice

• Isaac Tanner Dunaway vs. Rachel Edwards

Circuit Court

 

Sept. 6

•Trevor Robinson vs. Morgan Robinson

• CHFS EX REL Kristina Rigsby vs. Joshua Vanwinkle

• Delilah A. Peek vs. Richard L. Peek

• Sasha Renee Rigsby vs. Ryan Keith Rigsby

Sept. 7

• CHFS EX REL Kathryn Thomas vs. Eric C. Bassham

