Madison County Detention Center - December 8 - 9, 2022

Dec. 8
• Wilmer Dade, 39, Winchester: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Aaron Christopher Dezern, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Luther Ray Akers, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all other
• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• John Torrez, 29, Berea: no operator’s – moped license; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Betty Louise Rose, 63, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
• Melissa Isaacs-Nunn, 45, Irvine: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Michael James Ramsdell, 34, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument – 1st degree; forgery, 1st degree; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• David Joe Hopkins, 69, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Dec. 9
• Ankitumar Patel, 31, Algonquin, Indiana: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts
• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Sky Pennington: 29, Wellington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jordan Tyrone Hammock, 27, Richmond: serving time
• Russell F. Hopkins: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belt
• Shyann Hooker, 27, Barbourville: failure to appear
• Brandon Keith Smith, 39, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); escape, 2nd degree; failure to appear; fleeing or evading police (on foot); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Shelby Wright, 23, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bobby L. Shoopman, 24, Science Hill: failure to appear
• Delbert W. Rhorer, 57, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• William Russell Ambrose, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Jeffrey Tarter, 25, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
