Madison County Detention Center - December 8 - 9, 2022

Dec. 8

• Wilmer Dade, 39, Winchester:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Aaron Christopher Dezern, 42, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Luther Ray Akers, 46, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all other

• William Stiltner, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• John Torrez, 29, Berea:  no operator’s – moped license; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Betty Louise Rose, 63, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• Melissa Isaacs-Nunn, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Michael James Ramsdell, 34, Richmond:  criminal possession of forged instrument – 1st degree; forgery, 1st degree; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David Joe Hopkins, 69, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

 

Dec. 9

• Ankitumar Patel, 31, Algonquin, Indiana:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts

• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Sky Pennington:  29, Wellington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jordan Tyrone Hammock, 27, Richmond:  serving time

• Russell F. Hopkins:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to wear seat belt

• Shyann Hooker, 27, Barbourville:  failure to appear

• Brandon Keith Smith, 39, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); escape, 2nd degree; failure to appear; fleeing or evading police (on foot); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Shelby Wright, 23, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bobby L. Shoopman, 24, Science Hill:  failure to appear

• Delbert W. Rhorer, 57, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• William Russell Ambrose, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Jeffrey Tarter, 25, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

