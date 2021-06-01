Madison County Detention Center - May 30, 2021

• Justin Flannery, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury); strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Michael Brooks, 44, Bypro, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Jenifer Hayes, 44, Louisa, KY: failure to appear
• Phillip Duff, 46, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Larry Dunaway, 42, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
May 31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.