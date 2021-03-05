Madison County Detention Center - Thursday, March 4, 2021

• Wayne Cornett, 53, Irvine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Lindsay Sellers, 42, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
• Darvis McIntosh III, 42, Richmond, failure to issue insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .80 – 1st, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Danny Brewer, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Zachary Harold, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• Justin Hill, 33, Stanford, KY, failure to appear
• Jared Tyson, 35, Lexington, probation violation – for felony offense
• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Deashon Gowdy, 20, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest
• Eddie Edmonson, 46, Irvine, KY, insufficient headlamps, rear license not illuminated, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Randall Abney, 61, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, resisting arrest, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
