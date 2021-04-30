Madison County Detention Center: Apri 19 - 21

• Charles Foster, 41, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Lee Courtney, 45, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); wanton endangerment 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jason Tackett, 40, Lancaster, KY: failure to appear

April 19

• Nathaniel Himes, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Clifford White, 42, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Denver Sturgill, 46, Mt. Vernon, KY:  operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief, 1st offense; theft of motor vehicle registration plate

• Christopher Walters, 33, Irvine, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

April 20

• James Lewis, 79, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Johnathan Herald, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Anthony Cornelison, 54, Annville, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance of order; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher Walters, 33, Irvine, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Richard Layne, 21, Richmond:  kidnapping – adult; strangulation 1st degree; assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; tampering with physical evidence

• Ashley Hood, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place -1st and 2nd offenses

April 21

• Donnie Messer, 46, London, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Megan Young, 18, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Kenneth Wilson, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Dino Perry, 62, Richmond: failure to appear

• Roseanna Brown, 38, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court 

• Justin Cruse, 34, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stanley Richardson, 44, Winchester, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense 

• Charles Sparks, 50, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – advertisement; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; carry concealed weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender

