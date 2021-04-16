April 1
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond, pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), probation violation for felony offense
• Randy Childers, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Sparks, 41, Crab Orchard, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Timothy Hite, 22, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, receiving stolen property under $500, engaging in organized crime, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Hunter Tracy, 21, Scottsville, KY, failure to appear
• Kevin Manns, 30, Lexington, KY, speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), careless driving, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury), strangulation 1st degree
• Sammy Faraj, 30, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Travis Smith, 41, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
April 2
• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Samuel Geames, 38, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Samuel Estes, 40, Richmond, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• James Truitt, 46, Berea, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), criminal mischief 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, resisting arrest
• Joseph Landers, 34, Cincinnati, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, reckless driving
• Noah Howell, 33, Richmond, probation violation for technical violation
• Russell Rogers, 44, Irvine, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Alexandria Smith, 33, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Beaty, 28, Richmond, robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), criminal mischief 3rd degree
• Raymond Rodriguez, 32, Berea, serving time
• Thomas Dawes, 20, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• William Lawson, 48, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), resisting arrest, menacing
• Sarah Griffin, 31, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense
• Shawn Damrell, 44, Berea, serving parole violation warrant
• Jamez Chenault, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• Sean Zocklein, 40, Berea, probation violation – for felony offense, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
April 3
• Joshua Fugate, 25, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Brogdon, 26, Richmond, failure to appear
• Leslie Vanwinkle, 46, McKee, KY, disregarding stop sign, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, prescription cont. substance not proper container – 1st offense,
trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense
• Kent Wilson, 49, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Kristin Deering, 40, Irvine, KY, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Walter Honeycut, 53, Barbourville, KY, theft by unlawful taking – all others under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charles Medlock, 56, McKee, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts), no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper use of basic registration plate
• Melanie Foley, 29, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render assistance
