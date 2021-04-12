Madison County Detention Center April 10, 2021

• William Robertson, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Fredrick Williams, 39, Richmond, (charges pending)
• Stephanie Battle, 45, Richmond, failure to appear
• Kelvin Battle, 37, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Logan Reed, 32, Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.