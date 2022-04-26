Madison County Detention Center: April 11 - 13, 2022

April 11
• Ashley M. Stivers, 36, Richmond: failure to wear seat belt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance
• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Sheldon Chance Muncy, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; improper parking violations; possession of marijuana
• Eddie D. Harrison, 52, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Donald Ray Pitts, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Marshall Alan Denham, 40, Somerset: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Eliza M. Downs, 23, Somerset: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Joseph Nelson Downs, 26, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Marsha L. Shackelford, 44, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
• Robert Ryan Maggard, 38, Richmond: probation violation – for technical violation
• Jacklyn Nicole Peters, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Seth Dillon McIntosh, 36, Lexington: intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, 4th degree dating violence, no visible injury
April 12
• Candice Perez, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brian Doty, 55, Irvine: hold for court
• Christopher D. Parker, 47, Lexington: failure to appear
• Joel Dean Layne, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bobby Dale Samples, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Shawn Lee Holt, 33, not given: hold for court
• Amanda Rochelle Peters, 30, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Eric Wayne Dargavell, 30, Waco: failure to appear
April 13
• Wayne Scott Cornett, 54, Irvine: disregard – fail to yield right of way; display of illegal/altered registration plate; improper display of registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Tony Ray Gay, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana
• Zymere Duggans, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Winston Hockensmith, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 50, Richmond: no brake lights (passenger vehicles); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kaylen L. Dunn, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Claudetta Isaacs, 46, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Alexis G. Dibe, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Derek McPherson, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 47, McKee: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Gregory S. Turner, 50, McKee: failure to appear
• Diamond S. Gregory, 19, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; carrying a concealed weapon
