Madison County Detention Center: April 11 - 13, 2022

April 11

• Ashley M. Stivers, 36, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance

• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Sheldon Chance Muncy, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; improper parking violations; possession of marijuana

• Eddie D. Harrison, 52, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card

• Donald Ray Pitts, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Marshall Alan Denham, 40, Somerset:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Eliza M. Downs, 23, Somerset:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Joseph Nelson Downs, 26, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Marsha L. Shackelford, 44, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)

• Robert Ryan Maggard, 38, Richmond:  probation violation – for technical violation

• Jacklyn Nicole Peters, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Seth Dillon McIntosh, 36, Lexington:  intimidating a participant in the legal process; assault, 4th degree dating violence, no visible injury

 April 12

• Candice Perez, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brian Doty, 55, Irvine:  hold for court

• Christopher D. Parker, 47, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Joel Dean Layne, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bobby Dale Samples, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Shawn Lee Holt, 33, not given:  hold for court

• Amanda Rochelle Peters, 30, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Eric Wayne Dargavell, 30, Waco:  failure to appear

 April 13

• Wayne Scott Cornett, 54, Irvine:  disregard – fail to yield right of way; display of illegal/altered registration plate; improper display of registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Tony Ray Gay, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana

• Zymere Duggans, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Winston Hockensmith, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 50, Richmond:  no brake lights (passenger vehicles); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kevin Intorre, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Craig A. Taylor, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kaylen L. Dunn, 23, Richmond:  hold for court

• Claudetta Isaacs, 46, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Alexis G. Dibe, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Derek McPherson, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 47, McKee:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Gregory S. Turner, 50, McKee:  failure to appear

• Diamond S. Gregory, 19, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; carrying a concealed weapon

