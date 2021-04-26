Madison County Detention Center: April 11 - 14, 2021

April 11
• Jeffery Hardy, 59, Irvine, KY, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security -1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• April Richardson, 44, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond, failure to appear
• Samantha Prestridge, 30, Asheville, NC, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, reckless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana
• Lisa Simpson, 55, Fletcher, NC, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (less than 2 d.u. drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Molly Kay, 57, Richmond, failure to appear
• Cassandra Phillips, 31, Richmond, criminal abuse 1st degree – 12 years of age or under, endangering the welfare of a minor
• Stephen Short, 36, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Glenn Partin, 46, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
April 12
• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant
• Casey Hayes, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Fields, 34, Louisville, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, arson 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Sandra Sturgill, 44, Richmond, failure to appear
• Chrystal Slone, 41, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
• Shannon Seadlers, 39, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Allen, 30, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ronnie Williams, 66, Lexington, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Maliek Mitchell, 19, Richmond, wanton endangerment – 1st degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury), criminal mischief 3rd degree
April 13
• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Eric Dimitrov, 23, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Adam King, 40, Berea, failure to appear
• Jose’ Morales, 46, Richmond, probation violation – for technical violation
• Rhonda Hurley, 39, Cynthiana, KY, probation violation – for technical violation
• Ronnie Williams, 66, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Marsha Shackelford, 43, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bobby Hasty, 46, Berea, failure to appear
• Erin Findley, 30, undisclosed, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brian Abner, 41, Waco, failure to appear
•Kevin Tate, 37, Waco, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christina Hall, 30, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence), possession of marijuana, criminal mischief 3rd degree
April 14
• Jeremiah Wilson, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear
• Anfernee Hill, 24, Lexington, KY, failure to appear
• Kristin Deering, 40. not given, criminal mischief 3rd degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Miranda Northern, 32, Waco, failure to appear
• Joyce Campbell, 59, Richmond, assault 4th degree – no visible injury
• James Wilson, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Dale Willis, 58, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Charles Medlock, 56, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Trevor McKinney, 29, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Huntzinger, 32, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
failure to produce insurance card, speeding 10 mph over limit, one headlight, careless driving, no registration plates
