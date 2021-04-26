Madison County Detention Center: April 11 - 14, 2021

April 11

• Jeffery Hardy, 59, Irvine, KY, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security -1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• April Richardson, 44, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond, failure to appear

• Samantha Prestridge, 30, Asheville, NC, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, reckless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana

• Lisa Simpson, 55, Fletcher, NC, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (less than 2 d.u. drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Molly Kay, 57, Richmond, failure to appear

• Cassandra Phillips, 31, Richmond, criminal abuse 1st degree – 12 years of age or under, endangering the welfare of a minor

• Stephen Short, 36, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Glenn Partin, 46, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

April 12

• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant

• Casey Hayes, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Fields, 34, Louisville, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, arson 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree

• Sandra Sturgill, 44, Richmond, failure to appear

• Chrystal Slone, 41, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)

• Shannon Seadlers, 39, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Allen, 30, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ronnie Williams, 66, Lexington, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Maliek Mitchell, 19, Richmond, wanton endangerment – 1st degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury), criminal mischief 3rd degree

April 13

• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense  (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Eric Dimitrov, 23, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Adam King, 40, Berea, failure to appear

• Jose’ Morales, 46, Richmond, probation violation – for technical violation

• Rhonda Hurley, 39, Cynthiana, KY, probation violation – for technical violation

• Ronnie Williams, 66, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Marsha Shackelford, 43, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bobby Hasty, 46, Berea, failure to appear

• Erin Findley, 30, undisclosed, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brian Abner, 41, Waco, failure to appear

•Kevin Tate, 37, Waco, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christina Hall, 30, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence), possession of marijuana, criminal mischief 3rd degree

April 14

• Jeremiah Wilson, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear

• Anfernee Hill, 24, Lexington, KY, failure to appear

• Kristin Deering, 40. not given, criminal mischief 3rd degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Miranda Northern, 32, Waco, failure to appear

• Joyce Campbell, 59, Richmond, assault 4th degree – no visible injury

• James Wilson, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear

• Dale Willis, 58, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Charles Medlock, 56, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Trevor McKinney, 29, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

• Brandon Huntzinger, 32, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st

failure to produce insurance card, speeding 10 mph over limit, one headlight, careless driving, no registration plates

