Madison County Detention Center: April 11, 2021

• Jeffery Hardy, 59, Irvine, KY, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security -1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• April Richardson, 44, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond, failure to appear
• Samantha Prestridge, 30, Asheville, NC, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, reckless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana
• Lisa Simpson, 55, Fletcher, NC, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (less than 2 d.u. drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Molly Kay, 57, Richmond, failure to appear
• Cassandra Phillips, 31, Richmond, criminal abuse 1st degree – 12 years of age or under, endangering the welfare of a minor
• Stephen Short, 36, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Glenn Partin, 46, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant
• Casey Hayes, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Fields, 34, Louisville, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, arson 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Sandra Sturgill, 44, Richmond, failure to appear
• Chrystal Slone, 41, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.