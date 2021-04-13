Madison County Detention Center: April 11, 2021

• Jeffery Hardy, 59, Irvine, KY, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/security -1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• April Richardson, 44, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, Tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond, failure to appear

• Samantha Prestridge, 30, Asheville, NC, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, reckless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, no registration plates, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana

• Lisa Simpson, 55, Fletcher, NC, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (less than 2 d.u. drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Molly Kay, 57, Richmond, failure to appear

• Cassandra Phillips, 31, Richmond, criminal abuse 1st degree – 12 years of age or under, endangering the welfare of a minor

• Stephen Short, 36, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Glenn Partin, 46, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jim Rhorer, 38, Richmond, serving probation violation warrant

• Casey Hayes, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michael Fields, 34, Louisville, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, arson 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree

• Sandra Sturgill, 44, Richmond, failure to appear

• Chrystal Slone, 41, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you