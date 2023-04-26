Madison County Detention Center: April 13-16

April 13
• Timothy J. Estes, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Samantha Thacker, 40, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance,1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Danny Ray Johnson, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond: serving time
• Cassandra Jean Hill, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Basham, 37, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Jerel David Smith, 45, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear
• Billy N. Henry, 44, Harlan: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Benjamin Jordan Alexander, 41, Berea: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Emily S. Davenport, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael A. Gadd, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• David Ryan Yeary, 36, Berea: possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 years of age but less than 18 years of age, 1st
• Joshua C. Munion, 36, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Christopher Adam McHone, 45, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
April 14
• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• Raymond L. Kidd, 39, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
• Jamie Ann Isaacs, 46, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond: commitment order
• Jeffrey Wayne Nester, 57, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Duke A. Brinegar, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); resisting arrest
• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – codeine
• David Jessie Caudill, III, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Morris M. Gill, 33, Lancaster: serving time
• Donnie Ray Kindred, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Jonathan Fritz, 30, Berea: theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond: commitment order
• Russell W. Wheeler, 48, Paducah: no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Harley G. Davidson, 22, Berea: failure to appear
April 15
• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Melquiadez Ortiz Garcia, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jacqulyn K. Brandenburg, 45, Irvine: failure to appear
• Meghan Rose Belcher, 29, Mayfield: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Patricia A. Stamper, 67, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Shaun Colegrove, 52, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kevin Sherrow, 31, Lexington: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 16
• Amanda Sue Estep, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond: criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Louisville: failure to appear
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown: failure to appear
• Laramie Christian Harbour, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana
