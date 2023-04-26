Madison County Detention Center: April 13-16

April 13

• Timothy J. Estes, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Samantha Thacker, 40, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance,1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license

• Danny Ray Johnson, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond:  serving time

• Cassandra Jean Hill, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Basham, 37, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Jerel David Smith, 45, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear

• Billy N. Henry, 44, Harlan:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Benjamin Jordan Alexander, 41, Berea:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Emily S. Davenport, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael A. Gadd, 29, Berea:  failure to appear

• David Ryan Yeary, 36, Berea:  possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor older than 12 years of age but less than 18 years of age, 1st

• Joshua C. Munion, 36, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Christopher Adam McHone, 45, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

 

April 14

• James Ray Willis, 33, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• Raymond L. Kidd, 39, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)

• Jamie Ann Isaacs, 46, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond:  commitment order

• Jeffrey Wayne Nester, 57, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Duke A. Brinegar, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); resisting arrest

• Reuben Brian Rose, 54, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – codeine

• David Jessie Caudill, III, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Morris M. Gill, 33, Lancaster:  serving time

• Donnie Ray Kindred, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jonathan Fritz, 30, Berea:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Richmond:  commitment order

• Russell W. Wheeler, 48, Paducah: no registration plates; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Harley G. Davidson, 22, Berea:  failure to appear

 April 15

• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Melquiadez Ortiz Garcia, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jacqulyn K. Brandenburg, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Meghan Rose Belcher, 29, Mayfield:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Patricia A. Stamper, 67, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Shaun Colegrove, 52, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kevin Sherrow, 31, Lexington:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 April 16

• Amanda Sue Estep, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Richmond:  criminal trespassing, 3rd degree

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown:  failure to appear

• Laramie Christian Harbour, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana

