Madison County Detention Center: April 13, 2021

• Brandon Hacker, 24, Berea, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense  (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Eric Dimitrov, 23, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Adam King, 40, Berea, failure to appear

• Jose’ Morales, 46, Richmond, probation violation – for technical violation

• Rhonda Hurley, 39, Cynthiana, KY, probation violation – for technical violation

• Ronnie Williams, 66, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 2nd, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Marsha Shackelford, 43, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bobby Hasty, 46, Berea, failure to appear

• Erin Findley, 30, undisclosed, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brian Abner, 41, Waco, failure to appear

•Kevin Tate, 37, Waco, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christina Hall, 30, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence), possession of marijuana, criminal mischief 3rd degree

