Madison County Detention Center: April 14 - 17, 2022

April 14

• Christopher Wilson, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

• Robert Crawford, 37, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Johnathan Nester, 30, Richmond:  serving time

• Cindy Lee Reed, 41, Irvine:  probation violation for felony offense

• Codey Hunter Fuller, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

 

April 15

• Clarissa Marie Potter, 40, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, All other $500 but less than $1,000

• Anthony Aaron Gerald, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); no tail lamps; no registration plates; instructional permit violations; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Caleb Hughes, 22, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving weekends

• Denise Williams, 50, Richmond:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Deloria Hurt, 38, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, (on foot); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

April 16

• Derek Clayton Lefler, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Theresa G. Lynch, 44, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brian Saylor, 63, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• William L. Creech, 29, Berea:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance = 1st; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Billy Greene, 28, Richmond:  non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kiersten Hurst, 26, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Rose, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

 

April 17

• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Clinton Justice, 46, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Lonnie Hubbard, 43, Hillsboro, Alabama:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Alva Combs, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Briggs A. Wallace, 44, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Jarod Baker, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Matthew Clint Grant, 42, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

