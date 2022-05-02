Madison County Detention Center: April 14 - 17, 2022

April 14
• Christopher Wilson, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Robert Crawford, 37, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Johnathan Nester, 30, Richmond: serving time
• Cindy Lee Reed, 41, Irvine: probation violation for felony offense
• Codey Hunter Fuller, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
April 15
• Clarissa Marie Potter, 40, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, All other $500 but less than $1,000
• Anthony Aaron Gerald, 40, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); no tail lamps; no registration plates; instructional permit violations; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Caleb Hughes, 22, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving weekends
• Denise Williams, 50, Richmond: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Deloria Hurt, 38, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, (on foot); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
April 16
• Derek Clayton Lefler, 37, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Theresa G. Lynch, 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Saylor, 63, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• William L. Creech, 29, Berea: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance = 1st; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Billy Greene, 28, Richmond: non- payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kiersten Hurst, 26, Richmond: possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Rose, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
April 17
• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Clinton Justice, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Lonnie Hubbard, 43, Hillsboro, Alabama: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Alva Combs, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Briggs A. Wallace, 44, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jarod Baker, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew Clint Grant, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
