Madison County Detention Center: April 14, 2021

• Jeremiah Wilson, 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear
• Anfernee Hill, 24, Lexington, KY, failure to appear
• Kristin Deering, 40. not given, criminal mischief 3rd degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Miranda Northern, 32, Waco, failure to appear
• Joyce Campbell, 59, Richmond, assault 4th degree – no visible injury
• James Wilson, 30, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Dale Willis, 58, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Charles Medlock, 56, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Trevor McKinney, 29, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Huntzinger, 32, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
failure to produce insurance card, speeding 10 mph over limit, one headlight, careless driving, no registration plates
