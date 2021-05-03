Madison County Detention Center: April 15 - 17

April 15

• Christie Crowe, 43, Irvine, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Anthony LaBonte, 25, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond:  failure to or improper signal; instructional permit violations; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth Smallwood, 23, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond:  public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription containing substance not properly contained – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Donald Penman, 30, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense – (less than D.U. drug unspecified); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Lori Hazelwood-Palmer, 35, Berea:  failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree (less than 2 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Daniel Stachulski, 26, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

• Jonathan Todd, 37, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jeremy Barker, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

April 16

• Joshua Newby, 37, Berea:  failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended ore revoked operator’s license; possession of burglary tools; promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment -2nd degree

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 • MiKeith Wilson, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Brent Kemp, 39, London, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Ackman Madden, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Cherika Miller, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mathew Howe, 72, Berea:  driving DUI suspended license -1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Carole Cruz, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

April 17

• Jesse Rose, 30, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• John Williams, 36:  Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Jeffery Lamb, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Brian Estes, 35:  Irvine, KY:  failure to appear (2 counts)

  Billy Gooch, 37, Richmond:  failure of non-owner operator to required maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Rusty Reams, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

April 18

• Kasey Gullett, 25 Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Joseph Johnson, 27, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; assault 3rd degree – inmate assault on corrections employee

• Daron Washington, 21, Louisville, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Christopher Puckett, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dillon Isaacs, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); wanton endangerment 1st degree; prohibited possession of a loaded gun in a room where alcohol is being sold – 1st; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree

• Darius Martin, 24:  Richmond, no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ryan Miller, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Teddy Richardson, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Amber Horn, 30, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• John Williams, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

