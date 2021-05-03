Madison County Detention Center: April 15 - 17

April 15
• Christie Crowe, 43, Irvine, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Anthony LaBonte, 25, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; instructional permit violations; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Smallwood, 23, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond: public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription containing substance not properly contained – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Donald Penman, 30, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense – (less than D.U. drug unspecified); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lori Hazelwood-Palmer, 35, Berea: failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree (less than 2 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Daniel Stachulski, 26, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Jonathan Todd, 37, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jeremy Barker, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
April 16
• Joshua Newby, 37, Berea: failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended ore revoked operator’s license; possession of burglary tools; promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment -2nd degree
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• MiKeith Wilson, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Brent Kemp, 39, London, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Ackman Madden, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Cherika Miller, 42, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mathew Howe, 72, Berea: driving DUI suspended license -1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Carole Cruz, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 17
• Jesse Rose, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• John Williams, 36: Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Jeffery Lamb, 53, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Brian Estes, 35: Irvine, KY: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Billy Gooch, 37, Richmond: failure of non-owner operator to required maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Rusty Reams, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
April 18
• Kasey Gullett, 25 Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Joseph Johnson, 27, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; assault 3rd degree – inmate assault on corrections employee
• Daron Washington, 21, Louisville, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Christopher Puckett, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dillon Isaacs, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); wanton endangerment 1st degree; prohibited possession of a loaded gun in a room where alcohol is being sold – 1st; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Darius Martin, 24: Richmond, no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ryan Miller, 39, Berea: failure to appear
• Teddy Richardson, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Amber Horn, 30, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• John Williams, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
