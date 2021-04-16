Madison County Detention Center: April 15, 2021

• Christie Crowe, 43, Irvine, KY, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Anthony LaBonte, 25, Berea, failure to appear (3 counts)
• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond, failure to or improper signal; instructional permit violations; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Smallwood, 23, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription contain substance not properly contained 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ronald Penman, 30, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 29 D.U. drug unspecified); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lori Hazelwood-Palmer, 35, Berea, failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense ( greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Daniel Stachulski, 26, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Jonathan Todd, 37, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Jeremy Barker, 41, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
