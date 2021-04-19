Madison County Detention Center: April 15, 2021

• Christie Crowe, 43, Irvine, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Anthony LaBonte, 25, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Anthony Gerald, 39, Richmond: failure to or improper signal; instructional permit violations; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth Smallwood, 23, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond: public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); prescription containing substance not properly contained – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Donald Penman, 30, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense – (less than D.U. drug unspecified); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Bobby Stewart, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lori Hazelwood-Palmer, 35, Berea: failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree (less than 2 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Daniel Stachulski, 26, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Jonathan Todd, 37, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jeremy Barker, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
