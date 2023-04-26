Madison County Detention Center: April 17 - 19, 2023

April 17

• Rebecca Dennis, 55, Irvine:  theft by deception – include cold checks (2 counts)

• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Timothy E. Parke, 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• William K. Combs, 65, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jessie J. Williams, 26, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Teddy R. Hacker, 37, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking, or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Floyd Wayne Moore, 62, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Wagram, North Carolina:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Shannon Leewayne Nipper, 45, Richmond:   possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

April 18

• Danny D. Lunsford, 49, McKee:  serving parole violation warrant

• Christopher Ryan Terrill, 33, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; trafficking in a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Oren Otterson, 28, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond:  hold for court

• Bailey R. Cole, 18, Berea:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Paul D. Anderson, 60, Crab Orchard:  hold for court

• Terrence Raines, 61, Monrow, Michigan:  hold for court

• Jonathan Harold Lewis, 36, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Justin Trevor Curtis, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Amber Daniell Hendrickson, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brittany N. Myers, 33, London:  failure to appear

• Tyler Lee Money, 27, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Steven M. Miller, 33, Berea:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

• Austin Lewis, 22, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

April 19

• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Lindsey Robinson, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brian Keith McIntosh, 34, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense

 • Crystal Cornelison, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Christopher Michael Farroni-Tubberville, 18, Mentor, Ohio:  receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree

• Michael S. Bishop, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Deanna J. Smith, 52, Richmond:  hold for court

• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joseph Maghan, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Paul D. Maggard, 40, Georgetown:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jacob Allan Darbyshire, 24, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Cammie Neeley, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James W. Kessinger, 50, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Eddie Dewayne Merida, 52, Berea:  hold for court

• Richard Ray Dunn, 40, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

