Madison County Detention Center: April 17 - 19, 2023

April 17
• Rebecca Dennis, 55, Irvine: theft by deception – include cold checks (2 counts)
• Brandy Azbill, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Timothy E. Parke, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
• William K. Combs, 65, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jessie J. Williams, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Teddy R. Hacker, 37, Waco: theft by unlawful taking, or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Floyd Wayne Moore, 62, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Wagram, North Carolina: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Shannon Leewayne Nipper, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
April 18
• Danny D. Lunsford, 49, McKee: serving parole violation warrant
• Christopher Ryan Terrill, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; trafficking in a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Oren Otterson, 28, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ricky Dale Slone, 55, Richmond: hold for court
• Bailey R. Cole, 18, Berea: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Paul D. Anderson, 60, Crab Orchard: hold for court
• Terrence Raines, 61, Monrow, Michigan: hold for court
• Jonathan Harold Lewis, 36, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Justin Trevor Curtis, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Amber Daniell Hendrickson, 34, Lexington: failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brittany N. Myers, 33, London: failure to appear
• Tyler Lee Money, 27, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Steven M. Miller, 33, Berea: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
• Roy Keith Cope, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
• Austin Lewis, 22, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
April 19
• Brandon Clifford Baker, 33, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; illegal possession of a legend drug; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Lindsey Robinson, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Brian Keith McIntosh, 34, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense
• Crystal Cornelison, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Christopher Michael Farroni-Tubberville, 18, Mentor, Ohio: receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree
• Michael S. Bishop, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Deanna J. Smith, 52, Richmond: hold for court
• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Joseph Maghan, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Paul D. Maggard, 40, Georgetown: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jacob Allan Darbyshire, 24, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Cammie Neeley, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James W. Kessinger, 50, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Eddie Dewayne Merida, 52, Berea: hold for court
• Richard Ray Dunn, 40, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.