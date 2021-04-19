Madison County Detention Center: April 17, 2021

• Joshua Newby, 37, Berea: failure to or improper signal; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended ore revoked operator’s license; possession of burglary tools; promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment -2nd degree
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• MiKeith Wilson, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Brent Kemp, 39, London, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Ackman Madden, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Cherika Miller, 42, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mathew Howe, 72, Berea: driving DUI suspended license -1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Carole Cruz, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
