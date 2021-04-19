Madison County Detention Center: April 17, 2021

• Jesse Rose, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• John Williams, 36, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Jeffery Lamb, 53, Richmond: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine, KY: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Billy Gooch, 37, Richmond: failure of non-owner operator to required maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Rusty Reams, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.