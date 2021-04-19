Madison County Detention Center: April 17, 2021

• Jesse Rose, 30, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• John Williams, 36, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Collin Smith, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Jeffery Lamb, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine, KY:  failure to appear (2 counts)

•  Billy Gooch, 37, Richmond:  failure of non-owner operator to required maintain insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Rusty Reams, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

