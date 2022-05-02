Madison County Detention Center: April 18- 20, 2022

April 18

• Vernon Michael Dobkins, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Winkler, 37, Winchester:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• J’Quan Walker, 19, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joallen T. McKenna, 57, McKee:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plate; no operator’s -moped license; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense 

• Hector Delgado, 57, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

April 19

• Dakota Jarrod Allen Wilson, 28, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; resisting arrest

• Aaron Shaffer, 22, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; failure to appear

• William Charles Combs, 33, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Courtney L. Martin, 26, Paint Lick:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Amburgey, 37, not given:  serving parole violation warrant

• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown:  hold for court

• Tiffany L. Carter, 33, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Conley Brian McIntosh, III, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

April 20

• Brandon Clark Harrison, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Haley Acevedo, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• David Dean, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Johnny Lee Dargavell, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Thelma Jean Whitaker, 56, Lexington:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Christopher Edstes Baker, 26, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• James Evans, 38, Winchester:  failure to appear; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Justin Lee Williams, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jacob Kerr, 21, Richmond:  hold for court

• Alicia J. Robinson, 46, Richmond:  hold for court

• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gerri Kindred-Cheeks, 22, Richmond:  hold for court

• Ronald Micah Delon Crenshaw, 35, West Chester, Ohio:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Glenn Edward Fraley, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher A. Campbell, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lucy Rose Smith, 31, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)

• Elizabeth Leann Fox, 46, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Alan Edward Thomas, 42, Lexington:  hold for court

• Dalton Hoover, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brandon Shane Lunsford, 35, Berea:  hold for court

• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 34, Berea:  hold for court

• Lewis Rogers, 57, Richmond:  serving time

• Amanda Gayle Hopkins, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

Recommended for you