Madison County Detention Center: April 18- 20, 2022

April 18
• Vernon Michael Dobkins, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Winkler, 37, Winchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
• J’Quan Walker, 19, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joallen T. McKenna, 57, McKee: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plate; no operator’s -moped license; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Hector Delgado, 57, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 19
• Dakota Jarrod Allen Wilson, 28, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; resisting arrest
• Aaron Shaffer, 22, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief – 3rd degree; failure to appear
• William Charles Combs, 33, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Courtney L. Martin, 26, Paint Lick: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Amburgey, 37, not given: serving parole violation warrant
• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Jamestown: hold for court
• Tiffany L. Carter, 33, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Conley Brian McIntosh, III, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 20
• Brandon Clark Harrison, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Haley Acevedo, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• David Dean, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnny Lee Dargavell, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Thelma Jean Whitaker, 56, Lexington: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Christopher Edstes Baker, 26, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James Evans, 38, Winchester: failure to appear; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Justin Lee Williams, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Jacob Kerr, 21, Richmond: hold for court
• Alicia J. Robinson, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Gerri Kindred-Cheeks, 22, Richmond: hold for court
• Ronald Micah Delon Crenshaw, 35, West Chester, Ohio: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Glenn Edward Fraley, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher A. Campbell, 50, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lucy Rose Smith, 31, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)
• Elizabeth Leann Fox, 46, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Alan Edward Thomas, 42, Lexington: hold for court
• Dalton Hoover, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandon Shane Lunsford, 35, Berea: hold for court
• Sabrina Nicole Neeley, 34, Berea: hold for court
• Lewis Rogers, 57, Richmond: serving time
• Amanda Gayle Hopkins, 42, Berea: failure to appear
