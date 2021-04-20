Madison County Detention Center: April 18, 2021

Kasey Gullett, 25 Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Joseph Johnson, 27, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses; assault 3rd degree – inmate assault on corrections employee

• Daron Washington, 21, Louisville, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Christopher Puckett, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dillon Isaacs, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); wanton endangerment 1st degree; prohibited possession of a loaded gun in a room where alcohol is being sold – 1st; disorderly conduct – 2nd degree

• Darius Martin, 24:  Richmond, no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ryan Miller, 39, Berea:  failure to appear

• Teddy Richardson, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Amber Horn, 30, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• John Williams, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Charles Foster, 41, Berea:  failure to wear seatbelts; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Lee Courtney, 45, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); wanton endangerment 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jason Tackett, 40, Lancaster, KY: failure to appear

