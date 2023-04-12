Madison County Detention Center: April 2 - 5, 2023

April 2
• Amanda Byrd, 36, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Chad Moore, 18, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07
• Kevin L. Estepp, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Timothy Reed, 50, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana
• Jose Antonio Garcia, 24, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jessica Spicer, 36, Lexington: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates0
• Allie Isaacs, 39, Richmond: unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; discharge of firearm/other device across public road
• Amber Nicole Biggs, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• John Samuel Burns, 49, North Fort Myers, Florida: fugitive from another state, misdemeanor (2 counts)
April 3
• Todd Holden, 37, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patrick Doncov, 30, Detroit, Michigan: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; sexual abuse – 3rd degree
• Eugene C. Williams, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Amber Nicole Hall, 35, McKee: failure to appear
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gilbert D. Martinez, 68, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Charles Golden Biggs, 39, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 4
• Marcus Tyler Peters, 31, Beattyville: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jon Southern, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Dusty Bowling, 33, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Channing Lee Roberts, 30, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Brian K. Harmon, 62, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandon James McIntosh, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Larry Allen Davenport, 51, Berea: hold for court
• Vera Walker, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Erica White, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Natasha Dawn Harrod, 24, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Jared Daniel Harding, 32, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Anthony Clifford, 57, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Justin Ross Tate, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Jacob Tramell, 24, Corbin: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
April 5
• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Darren Hicks, 25, Detroit, Michigan: failure to appear
• Cassie M. Seals, 32, Richmond: serving time
• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Curtis Sizemore, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 59, Berea: commitment order
• Michael Shawn Evans, 37, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; burglary., 2nd degree
• April Rogers, 36, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jonathan Miller, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor Injury)
• John Stephen McPhearson, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
