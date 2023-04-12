Madison County Detention Center: April 2 - 5, 2023

April 2

• Amanda Byrd, 36, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Chad Moore, 18, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07

• Kevin L. Estepp, 44, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Timothy Reed, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); reckless driving; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; possession of marijuana

• Jose Antonio Garcia, 24, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jessica Spicer, 36, Lexington:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates0

• Allie Isaacs, 39, Richmond:  unlawful possession of a weapon on school property; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; discharge of firearm/other device across public road

• Amber Nicole Biggs, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• John Samuel Burns, 49, North Fort Myers, Florida:  fugitive from another state, misdemeanor (2 counts)

April 3

• Todd Holden, 37, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patrick Doncov, 30, Detroit, Michigan:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; sexual abuse – 3rd degree

• Eugene C. Williams, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Amber Nicole Hall, 35, McKee:  failure to appear

• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gilbert D. Martinez, 68, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Charles Golden Biggs, 39, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

April 4

• Marcus Tyler Peters, 31, Beattyville:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jon Southern, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Eddie Ray Young, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Dusty Bowling, 33, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; harassing communications; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Channing Lee Roberts, 30, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Brian K. Harmon, 62, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandon Lee Johnson, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Brandon James McIntosh, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Larry Allen Davenport, 51, Berea:  hold for court

• Vera Walker, 42, Richmond:  hold for court

• Erica White, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Natasha Dawn Harrod, 24, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Jared Daniel Harding, 32, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Anthony Clifford, 57, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Justin Ross Tate, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Jacob Tramell, 24, Corbin:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

April 5

• Christopher Sears, 38, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Darren Hicks, 25, Detroit, Michigan:  failure to appear

• Cassie M. Seals, 32, Richmond:  serving time

• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Curtis Sizemore, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jeffrey Lynn Stamper, 59, Berea:  commitment order

• Michael Shawn Evans, 37, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; burglary., 2nd degree

• April Rogers, 36, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jonathan Miller, 30, Berea:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor Injury)

• John Stephen McPhearson, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

