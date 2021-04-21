Madison County Detention Center: April 20, 2021

• James Lewis, 79, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Johnathan Herald, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Anthony Cornelison, 54, Annville, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance of order; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher Walters, 33, Irvine, KY:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot), disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Richard Layne, 21, Richmond:  kidnapping – adult; strangulation 1st degree; assault – 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; tampering with physical evidence

• Ashley Hood, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place -1st and 2nd offenses

