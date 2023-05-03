Madison County Detention Center: April 20-21, 2023

April 20
• Ashley Napier, 36, Lexington: failure to appear
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Melissa Williams, 52, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Hale, 50, Richmond: serving time
• Britni Liske, 30, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Phillip Shane Duff, 48, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Jim Freeman, 47, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units – drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 dosage units – drug unspecified); trafficking in legend drugs, 1st offense
• John Bishop Kemper, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond: hold for court
• Mitchell Wayne Marshall, 44, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Bruce Anthony Kelley, 41, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 3rd degree; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense: no motorcycle operator’s license; failure to comply with helmet law over/21 years of age; improper equipment; improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal
• Shannon R. Feltner, 44, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card
April 21
• Bryan Baker, 18, Mt. Vernon: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of marijuana
• Bonnie Perry, 53, Paris: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Timothy Ashcraft, 57, Mt. Vernon: excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gregory Grant, 58, Richmond: strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Holly Gross, 53, Richmond: serving time
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea: serving weekends
• Mark Allen Hoskins, 35, Pineville: failure to appear
• Anthony Labonte, 25, Monterey, Indiana: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Dakota Hall, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Cody Collins, 23, not given: serving weekends
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, not given: hold for court
• Hubert Stewart, 42, Winchester: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine).
tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear.
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
