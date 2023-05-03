Madison County Detention Center: April 20-21, 2023

April 20

• Ashley Napier, 36, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Melissa Williams, 52, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Daniel Hale, 50, Richmond:  serving time

• Britni Liske, 30, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Phillip Shane Duff, 48, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Jim Freeman, 47, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units – drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 dosage units – drug unspecified); trafficking in legend drugs, 1st offense

• John Bishop Kemper, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kevin A. Bowen, 25, Richmond:  hold for court

• Mitchell Wayne Marshall, 44, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Bruce Anthony Kelley, 41, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 3rd degree; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense:  no motorcycle operator’s license; failure to comply with helmet law over/21 years of age; improper equipment; improper display of registration plates; failure to or improper signal

• Shannon R. Feltner, 44, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

 

April 21

• Bryan Baker, 18, Mt. Vernon:  failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of marijuana

• Bonnie Perry, 53, Paris:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Timothy Ashcraft, 57, Mt. Vernon:  excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gregory Grant, 58, Richmond:  strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Holly Gross, 53, Richmond:  serving time

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea:  serving weekends

• Mark Allen Hoskins, 35, Pineville:  failure to appear

• Anthony Labonte, 25, Monterey, Indiana:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Dakota Hall, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Cody Collins, 23, not given:  serving weekends

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, not given:  hold for court

• Hubert Stewart, 42, Winchester:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). 

tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear.

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends

