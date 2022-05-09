Madison County Detention Center: April 21 - 24, 2022

April 21
• Travis Anthony Jones, 34, Richmond: failure to appear, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Samuel Joseph Guerra, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jordan Raikes, 18, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07; no motorcycle operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Christopher R. Land, 31, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Brian L. McCready, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ricky Alan Bos, 59, Glasco, Kansas: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Daniel Bates, 26, Richmond: hold for court
• Scotty L. Douglas, 47, Berea: serving time
• Stephen Wieloszynski, 62, Richmond: serving time
• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea: failure to appear
April 22
• Deshawn C. Warford, 22, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Mandy J. Anderson, 43, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree – police officer; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; no registration plates; no registration receipt; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Travis Logan Moon, 28, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Lee Whitt, 34, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1s offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified, schedule 3)
• Marcus Montez Flowers, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Hifner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10, 000; persistent felony offender II
• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Amy McGibbins, 38, Paris: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Jesse Wayne Hunter, 40, not- given: failure to appear
• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 50, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 21, not given: failure to appear
• Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession
• Kenneth Collins, 54, Irvine: robbery – 2nd degree
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving weekends
• Key Thacker, 34. Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Wayne Cowan, 41, Richmond: failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
April 24
• Seth D. Courtney, 41, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Amanda S. Dooley, 32, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stephanie Arnett, 47, Lexington: failure to appear
• Shellie L. Morris, 39, Louisville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle
• Patrick A. Marcero, 58, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Yusel Pioquinto Guzman, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle
• Cesar Vergara, 26, Cicero, Illinois: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Melissa Sue Hunter, 45, Richmond: speeding, 25 mph or greater over limit; careless driving’ no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st
• Sharon Allison Smith, 25, Richmond: booster seat violation; failure to wear seat belts; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brandon Walters, 40, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dianna Jones, 23, Richmond: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st – 1st
