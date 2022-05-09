Madison County Detention Center: April 21 - 24, 2022

April 21

• Travis Anthony Jones, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Samuel Joseph Guerra, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jordan Raikes, 18, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07; no motorcycle operator’s license; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Christopher R. Land, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Brian L. McCready, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ricky Alan Bos, 59, Glasco, Kansas:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Daniel Bates, 26, Richmond:  hold for court

• Scotty L. Douglas, 47, Berea:  serving time

• Stephen Wieloszynski, 62, Richmond:  serving time

• Everett Steven Durham, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

 

April 22

• Deshawn C. Warford, 22, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Mandy J. Anderson, 43, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree – police officer; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; no registration plates; no registration receipt; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Travis Logan Moon, 28, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Lee Whitt, 34, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1s offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified, schedule 3)

• Marcus Montez Flowers, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Hifner, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick:  obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10, 000; persistent felony offender II

• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Amy McGibbins, 38, Paris:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Jesse Wayne Hunter, 40, not- given:  failure to appear

• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 50, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Caninan Elijah Musgrove, 21, not given:  failure to appear

• Megan Oliver, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession

• Kenneth Collins, 54, Irvine:  robbery – 2nd degree

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving weekends

• Key Thacker, 34. Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Wayne Cowan, 41, Richmond:  failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

 

April 24

• Seth D. Courtney, 41, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Amanda S. Dooley, 32, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stephanie Arnett, 47, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Shellie L. Morris, 39, Louisville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle

• Patrick A. Marcero, 58, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Yusel Pioquinto Guzman, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle

• Cesar Vergara, 26, Cicero, Illinois: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Melissa Sue Hunter, 45, Richmond:  speeding, 25 mph or greater over limit; careless driving’ no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, 1st

• Sharon Allison Smith, 25, Richmond:  booster seat violation; failure to wear seat belts; endangering the welfare of a minor; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brandon Walters, 40, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dianna Jones, 23, Richmond:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st – 1st 

Recommended for you