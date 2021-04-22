Madison County Detention Center: April 21, 2021

• Donnie Messer, 46, London, KY: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Megan Young, 18, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Kenneth Wilson, 37, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Dino Perry, 62, Richmond: failure to appear
• Roseanna Brown, 38, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Justin Cruse, 34, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stanley Richardson, 44, Winchester, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense
• Charles Sparks, 50, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – advertisement; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; carry concealed weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.