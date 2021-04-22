Madison County Detention Center: April 21, 2021

• Donnie Messer, 46, London, KY:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Megan Young, 18, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Kenneth Wilson, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Dino Perry, 62, Richmond: failure to appear

• Roseanna Brown, 38, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Justin Cruse, 34, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stanley Richardson, 44, Winchester, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense

• Charles Sparks, 50, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – advertisement; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; carry concealed weapon by prior deadly weapon felony offender

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you