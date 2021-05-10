Madison County Detention Center: April 22 - 24, 2021

April 22
• Keri Wagers, 34, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; wanton endangerment- 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Hope Vance, 21, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Aaron Guerrero, 28, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light
• Jeffery Turner, 45, Berea: rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2nd offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lester Turner, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• John Dishon, 52, Richmond; failure to appear; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
April 23
• Alvin Olivares, 34, Paris, KY: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Benjamin Begley, 29, not specified: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amber Biggs, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
April 24
• Marcus Flowers, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to produce insurance card; no operators – moped license
• Paul Mitchem, 35, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Skybird Ocean, 24, Richmond: assault 4th degree, domestic violence – minor injury
• Joshua Cook, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, domestic violence – no visible injury; possession of marijuana
• Carla Long, 44, Stanford, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear
• Derrick Tate, 33, Waco: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jordan McGuire, 24, Mt. Vernon, KY: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Evens, 37, Hamilton, OH: failure to appear
• Angela Pendley, 42, Hamilton, OH: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
