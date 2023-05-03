Madison County Detention Center: April 22 - 26, 2023

April 22
• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tammy King, 52, Richmond: disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -2nd
• Benjamin Aguilar, 40, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Russell Metcalf, 40, Hamilton, Ohio: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Christopher Perkins, 52, Cincinnati, Ohio: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
• Leaha Moore, 22, Fairfield, Ohio: no other state registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana’ possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil oar fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Eddie D. Harrison, 53, Berea: serving time
• Erica Ratliff, 39, Lexington: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Brian Matthew Eldridge, 48, Stanton: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kenneth D. Clark, 43, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Michelle Jones, 42, Flat Gap: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
April 23
• John Fredrick Huguely, 41, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Robert Hawkins, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Marcus James, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ricky Pauly, 30, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Zachary Turner, 24, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
April 24
• Tonya M. Campbell, 38, Irvine: failure to or improper signal; careless driving’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd
• Tabitha Lopez, 38, Williamsburg: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Phillip Hamilton, 48, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Brett Davidson, 28, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tammy King, 52, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Tom Agler, 69, Spenserville, Ohio: theft by deception – include cold checks, $10,000 or more; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Marsha Renee Maggard, 39, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
April 25
• Dixie Gartman, 53, Lancaster: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Joshua Pierce, 34, Lexington: hold for court
• Adam Renfro, 22, Barbourville: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Dawn McGraw, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Samuel Lowman, 28, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Tonya Larae Owens, 45, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
April 26
• Roy W. Osborne, 48, London: failure to appear
• Dwayne T. Gentry, 56, Lexington: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Jason Scott Baldwin, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Heather Nicole Estes, 40, Irvine: hold for court
• Melissa Carmen Woods, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stephen McFerron, 27, Richmond: sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Ronnie Glenn Agee, 36, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant
• Kymberly Downs, 37, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
