Madison County Detention Center: April 22 - 26, 2023

April 22

• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tammy King, 52, Richmond:  disregarding stop sign; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -2nd

• Benjamin Aguilar, 40, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Russell Metcalf, 40, Hamilton, Ohio:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Christopher Perkins, 52, Cincinnati, Ohio:  possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified

• Leaha Moore, 22, Fairfield, Ohio:  no other state registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to wear seat belts; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana’ possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil oar fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Eddie D. Harrison, 53, Berea: serving time

• Erica Ratliff, 39, Lexington:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Brian Matthew Eldridge, 48, Stanton:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kenneth D. Clark, 43, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Michelle Jones, 42, Flat Gap:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 

April 23

• John Fredrick Huguely, 41, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Robert Hawkins, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Marcus James, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ricky Pauly, 30, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Zachary Turner, 24, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

 

April 24

• Tonya M. Campbell, 38, Irvine:  failure to or improper signal; careless driving’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd

• Tabitha Lopez, 38, Williamsburg:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Phillip Hamilton, 48, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Brett Davidson, 28, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tammy King, 52, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Tom Agler, 69, Spenserville, Ohio:  theft by deception – include cold checks, $10,000 or more; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Marsha Renee Maggard, 39, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

April 25

• Dixie Gartman, 53, Lancaster:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Joshua Pierce, 34, Lexington:  hold for court

• Adam Renfro, 22, Barbourville:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Dawn McGraw, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Samuel Lowman, 28, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Tonya Larae Owens, 45, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

April 26

• Roy W. Osborne, 48, London:  failure to appear

• Dwayne T. Gentry, 56, Lexington:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; no operator’s – moped license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle 

• Jason Scott Baldwin, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Heather Nicole Estes, 40, Irvine:  hold for court

• Melissa Carmen Woods, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Stephen McFerron, 27, Richmond:  sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Ronnie Glenn Agee, 36, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant

• Kymberly Downs, 37, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

