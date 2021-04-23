Madison County Detention Center: April 22, 2021

• Keri Wagers, 34, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; wanton endangerment- 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Hope Vance, 21, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Aaron Guerrero, 28, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light

• Jeffery Turner, 45, Berea:  rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2nd offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Lester Turner, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

• John Dishon, 52, Richmond; failure to appear; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you