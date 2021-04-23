Madison County Detention Center: April 22, 2021

• Keri Wagers, 34, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; wanton endangerment- 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Hope Vance, 21, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Aaron Guerrero, 28, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light
• Jeffery Turner, 45, Berea: rear license not illuminated; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 2nd offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lester Turner, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• John Dishon, 52, Richmond; failure to appear; escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
