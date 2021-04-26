Madison County Detention Center: April 24, 2021

• Marcus Flowers, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to produce insurance card; no operators – moped license

• Paul Mitchem, 35, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Skybird Ocean, 24, Richmond:  assault 4th degree, domestic violence – minor injury

• Joshua Cook, 40, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree, domestic violence – no visible injury; possession of marijuana

• Carla Long, 44, Stanford, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear

• Derrick Tate, 33, Waco:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jordan McGuire, 24, Mt. Vernon, KY:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Joshua Evens, 37, Hamilton, OH:  failure to appear

• Angela Pendley, 42, Hamilton, OH:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

