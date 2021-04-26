Madison County Detention Center: April 24, 2021

• Marcus Flowers, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; failure to produce insurance card; no operators – moped license
• Paul Mitchem, 35, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Skybird Ocean, 24, Richmond: assault 4th degree, domestic violence – minor injury
• Joshua Cook, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, domestic violence – no visible injury; possession of marijuana
• Carla Long, 44, Stanford, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500; failure to appear
• Derrick Tate, 33, Waco: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jordan McGuire, 24, Mt. Vernon, KY: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Evens, 37, Hamilton, OH: failure to appear
• Angela Pendley, 42, Hamilton, OH: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
