Madison County Detention Center: April 25 - 27, 2022

April 25

• Levi M. Sargent, 19, Stanton:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; giving officer false identifying information

• Samantha Abel, 30, not given:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Amanda M. Whittemore, 34, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Ashley Ray Semones, 33, Berea:  criminal trespass – 1st degree

• Robert Mason Still, 45, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Michelle L. Short, 48, Richmond:  no registration plates; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security = 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Akiva Monte Carr, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief – 1st degree; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Joseph Shaver, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Dustin Ray Jones, 35, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 43, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; no operator’s-moped license; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; disregarding stop sign; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Stephanie Leigh Barnett, 35, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 

April 26

• Ashley Barnett, 28, Cambridge, Indiana:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Haley Gay, 26, Corbin:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing

• Kelly Quarrels, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Timothy Singleton, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree 

• Justice Gardner, 25, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Elizabeth Coyle, 40, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lloyd A. Hays, 58, Orlando:  non-payment court costs, fees, or fines

• Katie Bowden, 37, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Bobby Horn, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jamie Moore, 45, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear

• Thalia Rudie, 26, Berea:  failure to appear

• Rachel M. Ratliff, 40, Betsy Lane:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

April 27

• Jessica Messer, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Cody Wayne Helton, 30, Lancaster:  probation violation, (technical violation)

• Billy R. Gadd, III, 32, Livingston:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• William J. Bixler, 57, Lawrenceburg:  probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear (2 counts)

• James Lyle Stone, 59, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense) 

• Albert Deshannon Lear, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, not given:  failure to appear

• Christopher Finley Couch, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Burgin, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond: failure to appear; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Joshua P. Noble, 23, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft of identity of another without consent

• Steven L. Denny, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

