Madison County Detention Center: April 25 - 27, 2022

April 25
• Levi M. Sargent, 19, Stanton: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; giving officer false identifying information
• Samantha Abel, 30, not given: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Amanda M. Whittemore, 34, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Ashley Ray Semones, 33, Berea: criminal trespass – 1st degree
• Robert Mason Still, 45, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michelle L. Short, 48, Richmond: no registration plates; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security = 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Akiva Monte Carr, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief – 1st degree; promoting contraband – 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Joseph Shaver, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Dustin Ray Jones, 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 43, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; no operator’s-moped license; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; disregarding stop sign; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Stephanie Leigh Barnett, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
April 26
• Ashley Barnett, 28, Cambridge, Indiana: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Haley Gay, 26, Corbin: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 2nd (aggravated circumstances); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing
• Kelly Quarrels, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Timothy Singleton, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree
• Justice Gardner, 25, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Elizabeth Coyle, 40, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lloyd A. Hays, 58, Orlando: non-payment court costs, fees, or fines
• Katie Bowden, 37, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Bobby Horn, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jamie Moore, 45, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000; failure to appear
• Thalia Rudie, 26, Berea: failure to appear
• Rachel M. Ratliff, 40, Betsy Lane: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
April 27
• Jessica Messer, 42, Irvine: failure to appear
• Cody Wayne Helton, 30, Lancaster: probation violation, (technical violation)
• Billy R. Gadd, III, 32, Livingston: probation violation (for felony offense)
• William J. Bixler, 57, Lawrenceburg: probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear (2 counts)
• James Lyle Stone, 59, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Albert Deshannon Lear, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, not given: failure to appear
• Christopher Finley Couch, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Burgin, 33, Richmond: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond: failure to appear; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Joshua P. Noble, 23, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft of identity of another without consent
• Steven L. Denny, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
