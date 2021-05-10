Madison County Detention Center: April 25 - 28

April 25

• Nathan Spurlock, 31, Sidney, OH:  burglary, 3rd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for technical violation)

 

April 26

• Melvin Diaz, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Seth Gibson, 35, Oneida, TN:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Richard Hall, 41, Clay City, KY:  careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Jeffrey Lowery, 35, Waco:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Cheyenne Schmidt, 34, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Scott Ramsey, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jonathan Terry, 46, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; giving officers false identifying information; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; probation violation (for technical violation)

 

April 27

• Misty Wilson, 40, Irvine, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operators – moped license; violation of conditions of release

• Terry Montjoy, 48, Mt. Vernon, KY:  theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear

• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Larry Griffin, 46, Beattyville, KY:  bail jumping 1st degree (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Kelly Muncy, 38, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Kimberlie Beauparlant, 39, Cynthiana, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Frost, 30, Gray, KY:  failure to appear

• Aubree Duechle, 38, Irvine, KY:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Robert McElroy, 60, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence

 

April 28

• Thomas Smallwood, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Randell Anglin, 42, Irvine, KY:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Curtis Broughton, 30, McKee, KY:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• James Drake, 51, Richmond:  public intoxication  - controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from vehicle under $500

• Donovan Mullins, 47, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kelly Lewis, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Norman Percoful, 55, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• John Ray, 43, Tyner, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Dorothy Abner, 18, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000

• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

