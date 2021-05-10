Madison County Detention Center: April 25 - 28

April 25
• Nathan Spurlock, 31, Sidney, OH: burglary, 3rd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for technical violation)
April 26
• Melvin Diaz, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Seth Gibson, 35, Oneida, TN: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Richard Hall, 41, Clay City, KY: careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Jeffrey Lowery, 35, Waco: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Cheyenne Schmidt, 34, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Scott Ramsey, 47, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jonathan Terry, 46, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; giving officers false identifying information; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; probation violation (for technical violation)
April 27
• Misty Wilson, 40, Irvine, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operators – moped license; violation of conditions of release
• Terry Montjoy, 48, Mt. Vernon, KY: theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear
• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Larry Griffin, 46, Beattyville, KY: bail jumping 1st degree (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Kelly Muncy, 38, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kimberlie Beauparlant, 39, Cynthiana, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Frost, 30, Gray, KY: failure to appear
• Aubree Duechle, 38, Irvine, KY: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Robert McElroy, 60, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence
April 28
• Thomas Smallwood, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Randell Anglin, 42, Irvine, KY: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Curtis Broughton, 30, McKee, KY: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• James Drake, 51, Richmond: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from vehicle under $500
• Donovan Mullins, 47, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); manslaughter, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kelly Lewis, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Norman Percoful, 55, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• John Ray, 43, Tyner, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Dorothy Abner, 18, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – auto - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Conway Lewis, 55, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
