Madison County Detention Center: April 25, 2021

• Nathan Spurlock, 31, Sidney, OH:  burglary, 3rd degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; failure to appear (3 counts); probation violation (for technical violation)

• Melvin Diaz, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Seth Gibson, 35, Oneida, TN:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Richard Hall, 41, Clay City, KY:  careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Edward Campbell, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Jeffrey Lowery, 35, Waco:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Cheyenne Schmidt, 34, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Scott Ramsey, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jonathan Terry, 46, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; giving officers false identifying information; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; probation violation (for technical violation)

