Madison County Detention Center: April 27 - 29, 2023

April 27
• Thomas W. Estes, 34, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Allen Taylor, 48, Franklin: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ failure to appear
• Mikaela Mullikin, 29, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• James Flynn. 38, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Donnie Jack Barnes, 35, McKee: parole violation (for felony offense)
• Cody Joe Jones, 34, Big Hill: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jason Arthur Rhorer, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rachel Riley, 38, Miamisburg, Ohio: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Wade Parks, Jr., 63, Richmond: speeding, 18 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving’ operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tyler Lee Mitchell, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Katherine Taylor Mullen, 30, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
April 28
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Manchester: failure to appear
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea: serving weekends
• David Johnson, 58, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• April Rogers, 36, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jesse James Valdez, 29, Mt. Vernon: commitment order
• Bradley Lee Lindsey, 28, Rockmart, Georgia: rape, 3rd degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree; sodomy, 3rd degree
• Eddie D. Harrison, 53, Richmond: commitment order
• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond: commitment order
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond: commitment order
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends
• Keith D. Hunter, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melody Ann Nolan, 41, Richmond: serving weekends
• Jackson Simpson, 21, Richmond: menacing, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Hubert Thomas, 36, Corbin: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
April 29
• Joseph Callahan, 29, Richmond: harassment (no physical contact)
• Juan Parada Castillo, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Timothy Jones, 53, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Stephen Kyle Clifton, 32, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to appear
• William O. Shiflett, 57, Lawrenceburg: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Davie Clinton Hale, 48, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond: failure to appear
• Roman L. LaGrange, Jr., 48, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Billy Brewer, 36, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• William R. Richardson, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
