Madison County Detention Center: April 27 - 29, 2023

April 27

• Thomas W. Estes, 34, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Allen Taylor, 48, Franklin:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ failure to appear

• Mikaela Mullikin, 29, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• James Flynn. 38, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Donnie Jack Barnes, 35, McKee:  parole violation (for felony offense)

• Cody Joe Jones, 34, Big Hill:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jason Arthur Rhorer, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rachel Riley, 38, Miamisburg, Ohio:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Wade Parks, Jr., 63, Richmond:  speeding, 18 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving’ operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tyler Lee Mitchell, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Katherine Taylor Mullen, 30, Lexington:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

April 28

• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Manchester:  failure to appear

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea:  serving weekends

• David Johnson, 58, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• April Rogers, 36, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jesse James Valdez, 29, Mt. Vernon:  commitment order

• Bradley Lee Lindsey, 28, Rockmart, Georgia:  rape, 3rd degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree; sodomy, 3rd degree

• Eddie D. Harrison, 53, Richmond:  commitment order

• Cody Collins, 23, Richmond:  commitment order

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Richmond:  commitment order

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: serving weekends

• Keith D. Hunter, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melody Ann Nolan, 41, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Jackson Simpson, 21, Richmond: menacing, burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Hubert Thomas, 36, Corbin:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

April 29

• Joseph Callahan, 29, Richmond:  harassment (no physical contact)

• Juan Parada Castillo, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Timothy Jones, 53, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd 

• Stephen Kyle Clifton, 32, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure to appear

• William O. Shiflett, 57, Lawrenceburg:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Davie Clinton Hale, 48, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Roman L. LaGrange, Jr., 48, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Billy Brewer, 36, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• William R. Richardson, 48, Richmond: failure to appear

