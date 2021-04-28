Madison County Detention Center: April 27, 2021

• Misty Wilson, 40, Irvine, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operators – moped license; violation of conditions of release

• Terry Montjoy, 48, Mt. Vernon, KY:  theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear

• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

• Larry Griffin, 46, Beattyville, KY:  bail jumping 1st degree (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Kelly Muncy, 38, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Kimberlie Beauparlant, 39, Cynthiana, KY:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Frost, 30, Gray, KY:  failure to appear

• Aubree Duechle, 38, Irvine, KY:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Robert McElroy, 60, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence

