Madison County Detention Center: April 27, 2021

• Misty Wilson, 40, Irvine, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operators – moped license; violation of conditions of release
• Terry Montjoy, 48, Mt. Vernon, KY: theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear
• Dustin Ivey, 32, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
• Larry Griffin, 46, Beattyville, KY: bail jumping 1st degree (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Kelly Muncy, 38, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kimberlie Beauparlant, 39, Cynthiana, KY: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Frost, 30, Gray, KY: failure to appear
• Aubree Duechle, 38, Irvine, KY: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Robert McElroy, 60, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); manslaughter, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence
