Madison County Detention Center: April 28 - 30, 2022

April 28

• Brandon Griffin, 24, Nicholasville:  speeding 14 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; no registration receipt; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher David Taylor, 37, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft of a motor vehicle registration plate; failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Ellazar Martinez-Perez, 28, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle 

• Danny Ellis Carpenter, 45, Waco:  failure to appear

• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Brittany P. Carroll, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cammie Neeley, 29, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates) 

• Simeon Toray Mullins, 31, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm) 

• Cory Devian Cope, 27, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts)

 

April 29

• Earl Wayne Biggs 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amanda Noll-Nafee, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• James C. Adams, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Angela L. Wrenn. 41, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Rebekah S. Golden, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua Shinall, 41, Lexington:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Brandon Pennington, 35, London:  volatile substance abuse; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Wesley Redmon, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; disarming a peace officer; assault, 3rd degree – inmate assault on correctional employee

• Shannon Lee Cain, 47, Richmond:  serving time

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving time

• Eric W. Waits, 46, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s - moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession

 

April 30

• Rebecca A. Hamblin, 27, Sandgap; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Don Bishop, 47, Richmond: failure to appear

• Kristin T. Elam, 28, London:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; serving parole violation warrant

• William Damien Gross, 31, Stanford:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Giles B. Carpenter, 75, Paint Lick:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

