Madison County Detention Center: April 28 - 30, 2022

April 28
• Brandon Griffin, 24, Nicholasville: speeding 14 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; no registration receipt; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher David Taylor, 37, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft of a motor vehicle registration plate; failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Ellazar Martinez-Perez, 28, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Danny Ellis Carpenter, 45, Waco: failure to appear
• Gene Arnold Rhodus, 59, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
• Brittany P. Carroll, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cammie Neeley, 29, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Simeon Toray Mullins, 31, Richmond: possession of a handgun by convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Cory Devian Cope, 27, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts)
April 29
• Earl Wayne Biggs 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda Noll-Nafee, 34, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• James C. Adams, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Angela L. Wrenn. 41, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Rebekah S. Golden, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Shinall, 41, Lexington: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Brandon Pennington, 35, London: volatile substance abuse; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Wesley Redmon, 41, Richmond: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; disarming a peace officer; assault, 3rd degree – inmate assault on correctional employee
• Shannon Lee Cain, 47, Richmond: serving time
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving time
• Eric W. Waits, 46, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s - moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession
April 30
• Rebecca A. Hamblin, 27, Sandgap; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Don Bishop, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristin T. Elam, 28, London: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; serving parole violation warrant
• William Damien Gross, 31, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Giles B. Carpenter, 75, Paint Lick: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.