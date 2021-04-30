Madison County Detention Center: April 28, 2021

•  Adrianna Reams, 21, Mt. Vernon, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Pamela Gray, 52, Waco:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• George Smith, 45, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Jonathan Messer, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 3rd degree

• Christopher Cunningham, 42, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)

• Christopher Estepp, 43, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Kimberly Downs, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Chasity Thomas, 32, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000

• Delora Hurt, 37, Waco:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

