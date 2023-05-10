Madison County Detention Center: April 30 - May 3, 2023

April 30
• Jacob Looney, 20, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Steven Tyler Couch, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Martin Mario Monclus, 19, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Colten Daniel Covix, 20, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, j1st degree; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Mason Anthony Hammons, 20, Jeffersonville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree
• Matthew Stamper, 34, not given: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dustin Vaughn Rudie, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Larry Anthony Roberts, 26, Jackson: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocode); failure to appear
May 1
• Chad Stewart Lear, 41, Lancaster: flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Patrick Cowan, 41, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Joshua Mason, 22, Berea: operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st
• Brittany Nicole Masten, 36, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Farris Gene Callahan, 48, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Candi Walters, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ricky C. Green, 36, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shannon Kirby, 18, Richmond: failure to appear
May 3
• Elana Coleman, 20, Taylor’s Mill: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07; license to be in possession
• Timothy Jones, 53, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jessica Paige Thomas, 32, McKee: failure to appear
• Erica Fox, 37, not given: hold for court
• Lindsay Nicole Lyttle, 31, not given: hold for court
• Christy Renea Hamilton, 44, not given: hold for court
• Aaron Bowles, 23, McKee: hold for court
• Charles Giles, 33, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Elizabeth Sue Spears, 37, Lexington: unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree
• Zachary Penwell, 42, not given: hold for court
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 46, not given: hold for court
• Samuel V. Geames, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Briana Marcum, 23, Irvine: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 29, Berea; failure to appear
• Joseph Callahan, 29, not given: criminal mischief – 1st degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree – peace ovvicer – communicable bodily fluids; resisting arrest
• Bobby Lee Gray, 48, Richmond: stop/stand/park on limited access highway; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; possession of marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense)
