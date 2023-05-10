Madison County Detention Center: April 30 - May 3, 2023

April 30

• Jacob Looney, 20, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Steven Tyler Couch, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Martin Mario Monclus, 19, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Colten Daniel Covix, 20, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, j1st degree; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Mason Anthony Hammons, 20, Jeffersonville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree

• Matthew Stamper, 34, not given:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dustin Vaughn Rudie, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Larry Anthony Roberts, 26, Jackson:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); drug paraphernalia. – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property; prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocode); failure to appear

 

May 1

• Chad Stewart Lear, 41, Lancaster:  flagrant non-support; failure to appear

• Patrick Cowan, 41, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Joshua Mason, 22, Berea:  operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st

• Brittany Nicole Masten, 36, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Thomas Prevatte, 43, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Farris Gene Callahan, 48, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Candi Walters, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ricky C. Green, 36, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Matthew Smith, 39, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shannon Kirby, 18, Richmond:  failure to appear

May 3

• Elana Coleman, 20, Taylor’s Mill:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age, .02 - .07; license to be in possession

• Timothy Jones, 53, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jessica Paige Thomas, 32, McKee:  failure to appear

• Erica Fox, 37, not given:  hold for court

• Lindsay Nicole Lyttle, 31, not given:  hold for court

• Christy Renea Hamilton, 44, not given:  hold for court

• Aaron Bowles, 23, McKee:  hold for court

• Charles Giles, 33, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Elizabeth Sue Spears, 37, Lexington:  unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree

• Zachary Penwell, 42, not given:  hold for court

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 46, not given:  hold for court

• Samuel V. Geames, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jeffery Wayne Farmer, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Briana Marcum, 23, Irvine:  serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 29, Berea; failure to appear

• Joseph Callahan, 29, not given:  criminal mischief – 1st degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree – peace ovvicer – communicable bodily fluids; resisting arrest

• Bobby Lee Gray, 48, Richmond:  stop/stand/park on limited access highway; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; giving officer false identifying information; possession of marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense)

