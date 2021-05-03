Madison County Detention Center:April 30, 2021

• James Upton, 66, Paint Lick, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jennifer Shanks, 36, Berea, failure to appear

• Zachary Copley, 27, Saint Cloud, MN:  failure to appear

• Lowell Carter, 24, Richmond:  improper turning; improperly on left side of road; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; disregarding a stop sign

• Lacy Rachford, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; possession of marijuana

• Johnathon Ball, 30, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; engaging in organized crime

• Jacob Cain, 22, Berea, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Suzanne Rice, 49, Georgetown, KY:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Chad Connor, 42, Waco:  no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Bande Gilbert, 46, Richmond, no operator’s – moped license; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to provide insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Douglas Ezel, 53, Berea: possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor

• Floyd Espey, 36, Manchester, KY:  failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear

• Taylor Isaacs, 23, Richmond:  receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you