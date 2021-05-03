Madison County Detention Center:April 30, 2021

• James Upton, 66, Paint Lick, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jennifer Shanks, 36, Berea, failure to appear
• Zachary Copley, 27, Saint Cloud, MN: failure to appear
• Lowell Carter, 24, Richmond: improper turning; improperly on left side of road; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; disregarding a stop sign
• Lacy Rachford, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; possession of marijuana
• Johnathon Ball, 30, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; engaging in organized crime
• Jacob Cain, 22, Berea, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Suzanne Rice, 49, Georgetown, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Chad Connor, 42, Waco: no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Bande Gilbert, 46, Richmond, no operator’s – moped license; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to provide insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Douglas Ezel, 53, Berea: possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Floyd Espey, 36, Manchester, KY: failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear
• Taylor Isaacs, 23, Richmond: receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree
