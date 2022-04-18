Madison County Detention Center: April 4 - 6, 2022

April 4

• Wayne Scott Cornett, 54, Irvine:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Jesse Glenn Riddell, 52, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joel Patrick Boone, 37, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)

• Kevin Wayne Jarrell, 37, Richmond:  serving time

• William Christopher Johnson, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Griselda Sanchez, 49, Lexington:  non-payment of fines

• William R. Willey, 35, McKee:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Frank Newby, 60, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; harassing communications; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Kristine Melville, 42, Waynesburg:  failure to appear

• Paul Doughman, 48, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Scotty A. Vanwinkle, 45, McKee:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Derek Aranda, 20, Winchester:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Bradley Clay Means, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

 April 5

• Harold Ray Craft, 52, not given:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amandrea J. Blume, 30, McKee:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jeffrey Carman, 47, Stanford:  serving parole violation warrant

• Nicholas Cade Mandel, 19, Falmouth:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); distribution of sexually explicit images without consent – 1st degree

• Dustin Michael Bullock, 37, Waco:  failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amber Nicole Hall, 34, Tyner:  failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance = 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no registration receipt

• Charles Dustin Haynes, 32, Richmond:  criminal possession of forged instrument, 3rd degree

• Charles Eugene Hensley. 49, Waco:  careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st

• Averia Jacra Ellison, 23, Richmond:  menacing; resisting arrest; obstructing emergency responder violations – 1st offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer

• Robert Ellison, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear

• David E. Thacker, 53, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

April 6

• Alison Nicole Sloas, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carlton Jeffery, 48, Lancaster:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Rodney Shane Hix, 45, Irvine:  hold for court

• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• William Mullins, 56, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Sheri Thornberry, 57, Winchester:  hold for court

• Leonard Christopher Samples, 48, Broadhead:  hold for court

• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester:  hold for court; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Daniel M. Adams, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• Elizabeth Pike, 31, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 40, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Megan Campbell, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Daniel Allen Cornelison, 35, Richmond:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Andrew S. Beer, 27, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Bobbi L. Evans, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

• Alyson Warren, 21, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

