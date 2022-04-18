Madison County Detention Center: April 4 - 6, 2022

April 4
• Wayne Scott Cornett, 54, Irvine: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Jesse Glenn Riddell, 52, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joel Patrick Boone, 37, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Kevin Wayne Jarrell, 37, Richmond: serving time
• William Christopher Johnson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Griselda Sanchez, 49, Lexington: non-payment of fines
• William R. Willey, 35, McKee: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Frank Newby, 60, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree; harassing communications; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Kristine Melville, 42, Waynesburg: failure to appear
• Paul Doughman, 48, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Scotty A. Vanwinkle, 45, McKee: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Derek Aranda, 20, Winchester: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Bradley Clay Means, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
April 5
• Harold Ray Craft, 52, not given: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amandrea J. Blume, 30, McKee: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jeffrey Carman, 47, Stanford: serving parole violation warrant
• Nicholas Cade Mandel, 19, Falmouth: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); distribution of sexually explicit images without consent – 1st degree
• Dustin Michael Bullock, 37, Waco: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amber Nicole Hall, 34, Tyner: failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance = 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no registration receipt
• Charles Dustin Haynes, 32, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 3rd degree
• Charles Eugene Hensley. 49, Waco: careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st
• Averia Jacra Ellison, 23, Richmond: menacing; resisting arrest; obstructing emergency responder violations – 1st offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Robert Ellison, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear
• David E. Thacker, 53, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
April 6
• Alison Nicole Sloas, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carlton Jeffery, 48, Lancaster: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Rodney Shane Hix, 45, Irvine: hold for court
• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• William Mullins, 56, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Sheri Thornberry, 57, Winchester: hold for court
• Leonard Christopher Samples, 48, Broadhead: hold for court
• Robert Garnett, 48, Winchester: hold for court; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Daniel M. Adams, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• Elizabeth Pike, 31, Winchester: failure to appear
• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 40, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Megan Campbell, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Daniel Allen Cornelison, 35, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Andrew S. Beer, 27, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Bobbi L. Evans, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Alyson Warren, 21, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
