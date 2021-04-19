Madison County Detention Center: April 4 - 7, 2021

April 4

• Paul Harrison, 44, McKee, KY, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd

• Dalton Hoover, 23, Irvine, KY, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear (2 count)

• Brandon Shamburger, 41, Bay City, MI, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

  Roberta Miller, 41, Richmond, flagrant non-support, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Mackey Mills, 34, Bledsoe, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

April 5

• Alan Thomas, 41, Lexington, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, unauthorized use of motor vehicle 2nd or greater offense, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (methamphetamine)                                                                                                                           • Tony Howard, 40, Lexington, KY, failure to appear                                                               • Hector Martinez-Rodriguez, 52, Nicholasville, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor                                                                                                                                       • Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000                               • Samuel Geames, 38, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000                               • Angela Barger, 43, Berea, criminal possession of a forged prescription – 1st                 • Devan Goza, 30, Richmond, theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)                                                                                                                                               • Robert Hopkins, 56, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor                                        • Joshua Lambert, 32, Berea, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor                        

• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

April 6

• Michelle Still, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (4 counts)

• Orville Richardson, Richmond, assault 4th degree – dating violence – minor injury

• Jesse Collier, 19, Corbin, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jacob Cooper, 35, Orlando, KY, failure to appear

• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea, possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited, drug paraphernalia- buy/sell, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Tobi Hall, 48, Busy, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Anna Taylor, 51, Lexington, KY, criminal possession of a forged prescription 1st offense

• Desarae Thacker, 29, Berea, abused or neglected child – Unified Juvenile Code (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense)

April 7

• Denise Holladay, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Mechelle McQueen, 47, McKee, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Elizabeth Neeley, 58, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Beverly Horn, Jr., 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), failure to appear (3 counts)

• Thad Traylor, 48, Beattyville, KY, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear

• Jeremy Gibson, 36, McKee, KY, failure to appear

• William Graves, 56, Paint Lick, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Secily Baxter, 33, Richmond, failure to appear

• Rachel Logsdon, 29, Louisville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense 9heroin), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st, careless driving, failure to or improper signal

• Gina Fulkerson, 42, Richmond, failure to appear

• Calvin Feltner, 50, Pikeville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)

• William Morris, 34, Richmond, failure to appear

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you