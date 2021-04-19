Madison County Detention Center: April 4 - 7, 2021

April 4
• Paul Harrison, 44, McKee, KY, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd
• Dalton Hoover, 23, Irvine, KY, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear (2 count)
• Brandon Shamburger, 41, Bay City, MI, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Roberta Miller, 41, Richmond, flagrant non-support, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Mackey Mills, 34, Bledsoe, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
April 5
• Alan Thomas, 41, Lexington, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, unauthorized use of motor vehicle 2nd or greater offense, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (methamphetamine) • Tony Howard, 40, Lexington, KY, failure to appear • Hector Martinez-Rodriguez, 52, Nicholasville, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor • Chelsey Geiger, 26, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000 • Samuel Geames, 38, Waco, receiving stolen property under $10,000 • Angela Barger, 43, Berea, criminal possession of a forged prescription – 1st • Devan Goza, 30, Richmond, theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts) • Robert Hopkins, 56, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor • Joshua Lambert, 32, Berea, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
April 6
• Michelle Still, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Orville Richardson, Richmond, assault 4th degree – dating violence – minor injury
• Jesse Collier, 19, Corbin, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jacob Cooper, 35, Orlando, KY, failure to appear
• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea, possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited, drug paraphernalia- buy/sell, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Tobi Hall, 48, Busy, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Anna Taylor, 51, Lexington, KY, criminal possession of a forged prescription 1st offense
• Desarae Thacker, 29, Berea, abused or neglected child – Unified Juvenile Code (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense)
April 7
• Denise Holladay, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Mechelle McQueen, 47, McKee, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Elizabeth Neeley, 58, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Beverly Horn, Jr., 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), failure to appear (3 counts)
• Thad Traylor, 48, Beattyville, KY, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear
• Jeremy Gibson, 36, McKee, KY, failure to appear
• William Graves, 56, Paint Lick, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Secily Baxter, 33, Richmond, failure to appear
• Rachel Logsdon, 29, Louisville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense 9heroin), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st, careless driving, failure to or improper signal
• Gina Fulkerson, 42, Richmond, failure to appear
• Calvin Feltner, 50, Pikeville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)
• William Morris, 34, Richmond, failure to appear
