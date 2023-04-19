Madison County Detention Center: April 6 - 8, 2023

April 6

• Christopher Coffey, 40, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony of- fender II

• Treva M. Perales, 44, Rich- mond: probation violation (for felony offense; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); disregarding traffic control device – traf- fic light; reckless driving; improper passing; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired opera- tor’s license; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Bobby Gene Saylor, 32, Berea: serving parole viola- tion warrant; fleeing or evad- ing police, 2nd degree (on foot); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st of- fense; drug paraphernalia
 – buy/possess; possession
of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (metham- phetamine)

• Hannah E. Barber, 29, Lex- ington: failure to appear

• Stacy Thacker, 39, Win- chester: probation violation (for felony offense)

• David Walters, 59, Rich- mond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Dakota Charles, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kendra M. Walling, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, liable/slander, resis- tance to order

• Amber Dawn Willis, 29, Richmond: failure to appear

• Michelle Lynn Still, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resis- tance to order (3 counts)

April 7

• Kayla Johnson, 31, Stan- ford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Donte Gibson, 32, Rich- mond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana

•Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea: serving weekends

• Amber M. Gonzalez, 38, Lancaster: failure to appear,

citation for misdemeanor • Jeffrey Geo Anglin, 39,

Berea: escape – 2nd degree • Brandon S. Crowe, 33,

Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endan- germent -1st degree

• Paul D. Anderson, 60, Crab Orchard: hold for court

• Ulysses Collett, 18, Man- chester: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randolph B. Eason, 29, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Randall A. Moore, 38, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; probation violation (for tech- nical violation); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 2nd degree (domestic violence); strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endanger- ment, 1st degree

• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends

• Chester Wayne Biggs, 47, Richmond: criminal trespass- ing – 2nd degree; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Justin Ray Cruse, 36, Berea: serving parole viola- tion warrant

• Daniel Ray Richardson, 33, Louisville: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (hero- in); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; fugitive from another state (misdemeanor)

• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxica- tion in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

April 8

• Geremy Preston Jones, 35, Berea: failure to report traffic accident; leaving the scene of an accident p failure to ren- der aid or assistance; failure to appear

• Tiffany Caudill, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Nicholas Ryan Hensley, 29, Owingsville: failure to appear, citation for misde- meanor

• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Amy Melissa Sebastian,

47, Corbin: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense); bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Samuel Cassise, 40, Rich- mond: failure to appear (4 counts)

• James McDowell, 30, Irvine: careless driving; excessive windshield/win- dow tinting; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); no registra- tion receipt; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

• Savannah Slone, 21, Cat- tletsburg: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)

Recommended for you