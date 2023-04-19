Madison County Detention Center: April 6 - 8, 2023

April 6
• Christopher Coffey, 40, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree; persistent felony of- fender II
• Treva M. Perales, 44, Rich- mond: probation violation (for felony offense; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); disregarding traffic control device – traf- fic light; reckless driving; improper passing; license to be in possession; operating vehicle with expired opera- tor’s license; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Bobby Gene Saylor, 32, Berea: serving parole viola- tion warrant; fleeing or evad- ing police, 2nd degree (on foot); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st of- fense; drug paraphernalia
– buy/possess; possession
of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (metham- phetamine)
• Hannah E. Barber, 29, Lex- ington: failure to appear
• Stacy Thacker, 39, Win- chester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• David Walters, 59, Rich- mond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dakota Charles, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kendra M. Walling, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, liable/slander, resis- tance to order
• Amber Dawn Willis, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michelle Lynn Still, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resis- tance to order (3 counts)
April 7
• Kayla Johnson, 31, Stan- ford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Donte Gibson, 32, Rich- mond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of marijuana
•Clifford Steven Lynn, 68, Berea: serving weekends
• Amber M. Gonzalez, 38, Lancaster: failure to appear,
citation for misdemeanor • Jeffrey Geo Anglin, 39,
Berea: escape – 2nd degree • Brandon S. Crowe, 33,
Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton endan- germent -1st degree
• Paul D. Anderson, 60, Crab Orchard: hold for court
• Ulysses Collett, 18, Man- chester: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Randolph B. Eason, 29, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Randall A. Moore, 38, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; probation violation (for tech- nical violation); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 2nd degree (domestic violence); strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; wanton endanger- ment, 1st degree
• Cody Collins, 23, Irvine: serving weekends
• Chester Wayne Biggs, 47, Richmond: criminal trespass- ing – 2nd degree; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Justin Ray Cruse, 36, Berea: serving parole viola- tion warrant
• Daniel Ray Richardson, 33, Louisville: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (hero- in); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; fugitive from another state (misdemeanor)
• Clinton Wayne Justice, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxica- tion in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
April 8
• Geremy Preston Jones, 35, Berea: failure to report traffic accident; leaving the scene of an accident p failure to ren- der aid or assistance; failure to appear
• Tiffany Caudill, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Nicholas Ryan Hensley, 29, Owingsville: failure to appear, citation for misde- meanor
• Randall C. Hall, 37, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Amy Melissa Sebastian,
47, Corbin: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; probation violation (for felony offense); bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Samuel Cassise, 40, Rich- mond: failure to appear (4 counts)
• James McDowell, 30, Irvine: careless driving; excessive windshield/win- dow tinting; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); no registra- tion receipt; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Savannah Slone, 21, Cat- tletsburg: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)
