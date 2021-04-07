Madison County Detention Center: April 6, 2021

• Michelle Still, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (4 counts)

• Orville Richardson, Richmond, assault 4th degree – dating violence – minor injury

• Jesse Collier, 19, Corbin, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jacob Cooper, 35, Orlando, KY, failure to appear

• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea, possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited, drug paraphernalia- buy/sell, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Tobi Hall, 48, Busy, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Anna Taylor, 51, Lexington, KY, criminal possession of a forged prescription 1st offense

• Desarae Thacker, 29, Berea, abused or neglected child – Unified Juvenile Code (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense)

• Denise Holladay, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Mechelle McQueen, 47, McKee, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you