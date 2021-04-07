Madison County Detention Center: April 6, 2021

• Michelle Still, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Orville Richardson, Richmond, assault 4th degree – dating violence – minor injury
• Jesse Collier, 19, Corbin, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jacob Cooper, 35, Orlando, KY, failure to appear
• Virgil Janeway, 72, Berea, possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited, drug paraphernalia- buy/sell, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Tobi Hall, 48, Busy, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Anna Taylor, 51, Lexington, KY, criminal possession of a forged prescription 1st offense
• Desarae Thacker, 29, Berea, abused or neglected child – Unified Juvenile Code (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense)
• Denise Holladay, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Mechelle McQueen, 47, McKee, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
