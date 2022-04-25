Madison County Detention Center: April 7 - 10, 2022

April 7

• Ryan Estes, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Richmond:  hold for court

• Antonio E. Smithers, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Alek M. Rainey, 23, Richmond:  hold for court

• Kevin A. Bowen, 24. Richmond:  hold for court

• Justin Allen Richardson, 32, Richmond: hold for court

• Sabrina Nicole Neeley,34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Whitney Faith Creech, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• Christopher Grant Land, 38, Liberty:  failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Sherry Ann Millsaps, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tkeisha Lashae Burton, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Tara Kirby, 23, Richmond:  hold for court

• Chasity Leeann Morris, 38, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st

• Derrick Collett, 38, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition -firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Michael Shane Day, 33, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/ security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jordan A. Chapman, 29, Park City:  serving time

• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jesse R. Gastelian, 46, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Darion L. Sims, 27, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree

• Christopher R. Dooley, 36, Berea:  failure to or improper signal; improper registration plate; drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense

• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 April 8

• Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Randall H. Abney. 62, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Renda C. Hunt, 60, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Edstes Baker, 26, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Darvis G. McIntosh, III, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Michael W. Epperson, 34, Mt. Sterling:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; failure to appear

• Roger Dale Henry, 46, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fines, or fees

• Joshua Lee Perrin, 24, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or younger; endangering the welfare of a minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Courtney Love, 30, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or under; endangering the welfare of a minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Illren Alfred Keller, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester:  serving weekends

• Jane Ann Hayward, 68, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree -domestic violence; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

 April 9

• David Dewayne Evans, 25, London:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Wesley Seyfrit, 27, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Zachery Kyle Brown, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Anthony Cleveland Foster, 32, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance -1st offense; persistent felony offender I

• Stephanie B. Cope, 27, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Amber S. Ruyter, 44, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); endangering the welfare of a minor

• Jeremiah Wilson, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense)

April 10

• Morgan Lawson, 29, Richmond:  reckless driving; license to be in possession; failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Michael Morony, 41, Pierson, Michigan:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card

• Jonathon Saville, 24, Richmond:  failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Miranda Alexis McGuire, 19. Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Noah Hensley, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Eugene Shanks, 68, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Eugene Dyer, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Mary R. Thornberry, 43, Berea:  alcohol intoxivation in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ashah Knight, 28, Richmond: failure to appear

