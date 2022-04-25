Madison County Detention Center: April 7 - 10, 2022

April 7
• Ryan Estes, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Antonio E. Smithers, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Alek M. Rainey, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Kevin A. Bowen, 24. Richmond: hold for court
• Justin Allen Richardson, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Sabrina Nicole Neeley,34, Richmond: hold for court
• Whitney Faith Creech, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• Christopher Grant Land, 38, Liberty: failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Sherry Ann Millsaps, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• Tkeisha Lashae Burton, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Tara Kirby, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Chasity Leeann Morris, 38, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st
• Derrick Collett, 38, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition -firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; giving officer false identifying information; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Michael Shane Day, 33, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/ security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 1st; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jordan A. Chapman, 29, Park City: serving time
• Lindsay Michelle Sellers, 43, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jesse R. Gastelian, 46, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Darion L. Sims, 27, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)
• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree
• Christopher R. Dooley, 36, Berea: failure to or improper signal; improper registration plate; drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense
• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
April 8
• Dillard Cotton, 61, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Randall H. Abney. 62, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Renda C. Hunt, 60, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Edstes Baker, 26, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Darvis G. McIntosh, III, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
• Michael W. Epperson, 34, Mt. Sterling: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative); possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; failure to appear
• Roger Dale Henry, 46, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fines, or fees
• Joshua Lee Perrin, 24, Richmond: criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or younger; endangering the welfare of a minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Courtney Love, 30, Richmond: criminal abuse, 2nd degree – child 12 or under; endangering the welfare of a minor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Illren Alfred Keller, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester: serving weekends
• Jane Ann Hayward, 68, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree -domestic violence; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
April 9
• David Dewayne Evans, 25, London: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Wesley Seyfrit, 27, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Zachery Kyle Brown, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Anthony Cleveland Foster, 32, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance -1st offense; persistent felony offender I
• Stephanie B. Cope, 27, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Amber S. Ruyter, 44, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); endangering the welfare of a minor
• Jeremiah Wilson, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a marijuana; probation violation (for felony offense)
April 10
• Morgan Lawson, 29, Richmond: reckless driving; license to be in possession; failure to wear seatbelts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Michael Morony, 41, Pierson, Michigan: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal; failure to produce insurance card
• Jonathon Saville, 24, Richmond: failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Miranda Alexis McGuire, 19. Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Noah Hensley, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Eugene Shanks, 68, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Eugene Dyer, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mary R. Thornberry, 43, Berea: alcohol intoxivation in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ashah Knight, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
