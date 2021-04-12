Madison County Detention Center April 8, 2021

• Carlos Gomez, 34, Lexington, KY, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security

• Nicholas McCollum, 31, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer

• Gerald Burson, 43, Many, MD, criminal mischief 3rd degree, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Hunter Terrill, 21, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear

• Patricia Peters, 67, Richmond, failure to appear

• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Beverly Pacheco, 41, Richmond, careless driving, license to be in possession, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Isaiah Harvey, 23, Irvine, KY, Arson 2nd degree

• Nancy Damrell, 45, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), illegal possession of a legend drug, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container

• James Davis, 50, Richmond, failure to appear

